 Pune: Look Out Circular Issued Against Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal After Fresh Road Rage Shooting Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Look Out Circular Issued Against Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal After Fresh Road Rage Shooting Case

Pune: Look Out Circular Issued Against Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal After Fresh Road Rage Shooting Case

Police are also probing how he managed to retain or obtain a passport despite a court order to surrender it and how he secured a visa, the official added

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Pune: Look Out Circular Issued Against Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal After Fresh Road Rage Shooting Case | Sourced

Pune: A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who is suspected to have gone abroad even as he faces fresh criminal charges in a road rage case in which a man was shot at by five to six of the former's associates, a Pune police official said on Friday.

Police are also probing how he managed to retain or obtain a passport despite a court order to surrender it and how he secured a visa, the official added.

Ghaywal, in his late 40s, has over a dozen serious offences registered against him, including for murder, attemptedmurder and extortion, he said.

Read Also
No Parking Available At Metro Stations In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Use Public Transport, Says Pune Metro
article-image

"Earlier this month, members of his gang allegedly fired at a 36-year-old man and assaulted a teenager in Kothrud following a road rage incident. We have credible inputs that the gangster recently left the country. After verification, we issued a LookoutCircular. We are also probing how he managed to retain or obtain a passport despite a court order to surrender it and how he secured a visa," the official said.

FPJ Shorts
Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen; Check Full Specifications & Price Here
Xiaomi Launches 17 Series With Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5, Impressive Back Screen; Check Full Specifications & Price Here
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya If Team India Star Is Not Fit For Big Clash In Dubai?
Tibetan Activists Protest Outside UN Headquarters In New York, Demand Global Support For Independence
Tibetan Activists Protest Outside UN Headquarters In New York, Demand Global Support For Independence
BRICS Must Counter Global Trade Attacks On Group: Indian External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar
BRICS Must Counter Global Trade Attacks On Group: Indian External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar

An LOC is a legal mechanism used to alert immigration authorities when a person wanted in criminal cases attempts to enter or exit India. It is routed through the state CID to the Bureau of Immigration and may precede stronger measures such as a Red Corner Notice.

Once a close aide of gangster Gaja Marne in the early 2000s, Ghaywal later broke away, triggering violent gang rivalries in Pune.

He has previously been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and detained under the MPDA Act, as per police records.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Rains: Authorities Increase Water Discharge From Khadakwasla & Panshet Dams Amid Rising...

Pune Rains: Authorities Increase Water Discharge From Khadakwasla & Panshet Dams Amid Rising...

Pune Crime: 3 Women From Same Family Caught Red-Handed Selling Ganja, Arrested

Pune Crime: 3 Women From Same Family Caught Red-Handed Selling Ganja, Arrested

Pune: TCS Begins Onboarding 600+ IT Professionals After Months Of Delay Following NITES Intervention

Pune: TCS Begins Onboarding 600+ IT Professionals After Months Of Delay Following NITES Intervention

Pune-Nagpur Unreserved Special Train Announced For Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

Pune-Nagpur Unreserved Special Train Announced For Dhammachakra Pravartan Din

'A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams...

'A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams...