Pune Rains: Authorities Increase Water Discharge From Khadakwasla & Panshet Dams Amid Rising Reservoir Levels

Khadakwasla Dam | ANI File Photo

Pune: In response to rising water levels in the Khadakwasla and Panshet dams in Pune, the Maharashtra Irrigation Department has increased discharges to manage reservoir capacities, officials said on Saturday morning.

As of 10:00 AM on Saturday, the discharge from Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha River was raised to 3,789 cusecs from the previous 2,105 cusecs. The decision comes after continuous rainfall in the region, which has elevated water levels in the dam.

Also, Panshet Dam began releasing a total of 1,095 cusecs into the river. This comprises 600 cusecs through the power generation plant and 495 cusecs via the spillway. Officials say that these discharges may be adjusted further depending on rainfall and reservoir conditions.

Pune District Administration has advised residents in low-lying areas along the rivers to remain cautious and vigilant. Officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety and prevent potential flooding.

Intense Weekend Rainfall Predicted

Pune is set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall this weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Saturday and Sunday.The heavy showers are expected to intensify on Sunday.IMD has issued a Red Alert for the ghat regions near Pune District, like Raigad. Authorities have advised residents to remain safe and take necessary precautions.