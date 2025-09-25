Nashik: Juvenile Gang Detained For Vandalising Vehicles In Rajiv Nagar |

After an argument among themselves, some minors damaged the windows of vehicles by breaking them late on Wednesday night in the Rajiv Nagar area. The police have detained this gang, who were trying to create terror in the area through this method.

According to the information received, this juvenile gang, which was passing through the road in the Rajiv Nagar area, had an argument for some reason. After the argument escalated, they broke the windows of the vehicles and tried to damage them.

As soon as the citizens informed the police in this regard, a team from Indiranagar police station reached the spot. They detained the juvenile gang. Although the members of this gang are minors, the steps they took were painful for the citizens. The citizens are expecting the police to find such people and punish them.