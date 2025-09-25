 Nashik: Juvenile Gang Detained For Vandalising Vehicles In Rajiv Nagar
Nashik: Juvenile Gang Detained For Vandalising Vehicles In Rajiv Nagar

After an argument among themselves, some minors damaged the windows of vehicles by breaking them late on Wednesday night in the Rajiv Nagar area.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
After an argument among themselves, some minors damaged the windows of vehicles by breaking them late on Wednesday night in the Rajiv Nagar area. The police have detained this gang, who were trying to create terror in the area through this method.

According to the information received, this juvenile gang, which was passing through the road in the Rajiv Nagar area, had an argument for some reason. After the argument escalated, they broke the windows of the vehicles and tried to damage them. 

