After 59 Years, Nashik’s Kondhar Village Gets Its Rightful Name In Official Documents |

The trouble behind a village in Nandgaon, which was caught in a dilemma with one original name and a different name on documents, has finally come to an end. After the necessary documents were completed with the prompt action of the taluka tehsildar and administration, the village was renamed 'Kondhar', and now the villagers feel that this village has truly got a village status.

Bhardi is one of the many Gram Panchayats in the Nandgaon taluka of Nashik. In 1966, the Bhardi Gram Panchayat was divided, and Kondhar village began to be recognised separately. But in this, the old name Bhardi was used in the documents in place of the names of the occupants of the groups owned by the Gram Panchayat.

That is, the name of the village is Kondhar, but on the documents, it is Gram Panchayat Bhardi. Due to this, there were problems with the documents in many places. This name started becoming an obstacle while taking the benefits of various schemes; it was necessary to find a permanent solution.

For this, Tehsildar Nandgaon, Group Development Officer Nandgaon, Gram Panchayat Kondhar, and Gram Panchayat Bhardi completed the required documents. The Chief Executive Officer Zilla Parishad also gave a positive report.

The proposal was submitted under the guidance of District Collector Jalaj Sharma. After scrutinising the documents in this proposal and keeping in mind the local situation, the Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam directed to replace the name of the concerned Gram Panchayat Bhardi and register the name of Gram Panchayat Kondhar in the names of the occupants.

Tehsildar of Nandgaon Sunil Saindane issued an order for immediate change. The villagers of Kondhar expressed the feeling of getting justice after fifty years and thanked the administration.