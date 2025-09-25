From Atharva Sudame To Danny Pandit: Top 10 Pune-Based Influencers To Follow | Facebook

Content creation has emerged as a major career option worldwide. Pune, the education and cultural hub of Maharashtra, has also grown into a hotspot for creators. Here's a look at the top 10 influencers from Pune making their mark in lifestyle, entertainment and various other fields.

1. Atharva Sudame (@atharva_sudame) – 1.7M Followers

Atharva Sudame is a popular Marathi content creator and the winner of the 'Reel Baaz' award. His content spans humour, parodies of local characters, cricket, music and more. His reels are strongly rooted in Pune's culture, making him widely relatable. Many times, he speaks on current social issues and creates content accordingly. His work continues to trend across Maharashtra’s youth.

2. Danny Pandit (@dannypandit) – 1.2M Followers

Danny Pandit is a well-known content creator from Pune. He has built a strong fan base with his humorous and relatable reels. Danny's content is in Marathi and Hindi. Most of his content is based on everyday life situations, making it easy for audiences to connect. His satirical takes on current happenings are the highlight of his content. He is also into acting and experiments with music. He continues to be one of the leading names in the Marathi creator space with millions of followers.

3. Somya Daundkar (@somya_daaundkar) – 2.7M Followers

Somya Daundkar is a renowned dancer and lifestyle content creator in Pune. Her reels are mainly based on trending content. Somya's reels are vibrant and energetic. Her reels are truly dedicated to a Gen Z following, focusing on style, beauty and fashion. Somya often collaborates with other creators and brands. Her consistent creativity makes her one of Pune’s favourite reel stars.

4. Vaishnavi Patil (@vaishnavi_official_) – 1.1M Followers

Vaishnavi Patil is a dancer and choreographer who has created her aura through reels. She showcases classical and contemporary dance styles, making her performances unique. Many young dancers follow her tutorials and choreographies. She creates a fusion of cultural and modern entertainment in her dance style.

5. Sanika Bhoite (@sanika17_official) – 1.2M Followers

Sanika Bhoite is an established lifestyle and fashion influencer in Pune. Her reels are based on stylish outfits, aesthetics and polished visuals. Many young girls and women follow her fashion tips and trends. Sanika’s consistent and glamorous content makes her a leading creator in Pune’s reel space.

6. Saniya Shaikh (@saniya_shaikh_0786) – 6.3M Followers

Saniya Shaikh is a well-known reel creator from Pune. She makes funny and relatable videos about daily life and stories. People enjoy her reels because they are casual, entertaining and easy to connect with. Her friendly style and regular posts are helping her grow fast as a rising influencer.

7. Hindavi Patil (@hindavi_satkar_patil) – 2.1M Followers

Hindavi Patil’s content focuses on fashion and beauty. Her reels showcase outfits, makeup trends and lifestyle content. Her glamorous presentation and stylish personality make her stand out among reel stars. She has built a strong follower base, and her uniqueness shines through every reel she creates.

8. Rachana Phadke Ranade (@ca_rachanaranade) – 1.1M Followers

Rachana Phadke Ranade stands out in Pune as an educational reel creator. Her speciality is her storytelling skills through which she explains complex finance topics like stock markets, investing and money management in an easy way. Through short, engaging videos, she promotes financial literacy among youth. Not only youth but diverse age groups follow her videos. Her reels show that social media can be both fun and informative. Rachana is one of India’s top ‘edutainment’ creators.

9. Anish Bhagat (@anishbhagatt) – 1M Followers

Anish Bhagat is an influencer from Pune who creates content in English. His content not only entertains but also motivates. Anish's content is based on friendship, bonding and exploration. According to his LinkedIn profile, he's a gradudate from FLAME Univeristy. He was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's Bandish Bandits.

10. Kabita Singh (@kabitaskitchen) – 1.7M Followers

Kabita Singh is a well-known food influencer from Pune. She makes reels that simplify traditional Indian cooking with easy recipes and homely presentations. People like her content because it feels warm, familiar and helpful for home cooking. Her style makes food look tasty yet practical, which is why her reels are loved for both creativity and usefulness.