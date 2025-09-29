 Nashik: 35-Year-Old Businessman Ends Life Over Debt Pressure; Two Booked
The deceased's name is Abhishek Arun Mahajan (35 years, resident of Indiranagar), and a case has been registered against two suspects at the Indiranagar police station in connection with his suicide.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
Nashik: 35-Year-Old Businessman Ends Life Over Debt Pressure; Two Booked | Representative Image

A businessman committed suicide by hanging himself after being pressured by his friend for money. The deceased's name is Abhishek Arun Mahajan (35 years, resident of Indiranagar), and a case has been registered against two suspects at the Indiranagar police station in connection with his suicide. 

According to the information received, Abhishek was working in Satpur Industrial Estate a few years ago. At that time, he became friends with Sagar and Akash Gaikwad. Later, Abhishek started an independent business at Dahava Mail. 

However, after facing huge losses in his business during the Corona period, he had taken a huge amount of 22 lakhs from both friends. Since four lakhs were still due, his friends had pressed him to recover the remaining money. 

