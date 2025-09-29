Nashik Zilla Parishad Introduces 'Jansetu': 22 Services Through WhatsApp For Rural Areas |

The Nashik Zilla Parishad (ZP) has launched an initiative to provide 22 government services to rural citizens via WhatsApp, eliminating the need to visit offices. The digital scheme, called Jansetu, was launched under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar.

Officials said services from the Gram Panchayat, Women and Child Welfare, and Primary Education departments are included. Citizens can use the facility in Marathi or English. Complaints about any ZP department can also be sent directly to the concerned head and the CEO.

The services include birth, death and marriage certificates, Below Poverty Line certificates, income dues records, and extracts from Gram Panchayat registers. Anganwadi registrations for pregnant women and children are also covered, along with approvals for school transfers, caste and date of birth changes, retirement benefits, teacher transfers, and medical expense claims up to Rs 2 lakh.

Citizens can avail the services by sending a “Hi” message to the official WhatsApp number: +91 7263061766.

This initiative will save citizens’ time, effort and unnecessary travel, officials claim. They will experience transparent and efficient administration, while rural citizens will gain access to government services at the click of a button, they further added.

CEO Pawar said, “Delivering services to the public is the identity of true people-oriented administration. While providing 22 services through the official WhatsApp number of Zilla Parishad, we aim to provide every citizen with the benefits of government schemes and services simply and transparently from the comfort of their homes.”

“This initiative will reduce the gap between citizens and the government and make ‘Jansetu’ a digital bridge in the true sense,” he added.