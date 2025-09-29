Minister Girish Mahajan Inspects Flood-Hit Areas In Nashik; Promises Immediate Relief |

Farmers and citizens along the riverbanks have suffered a lot due to the heavy rains that have occurred in the last two to three days. This is the situation in most places in the state, and the government is ready to help the farmers and citizens affected by the floods caused by heavy rains, and relief work is underway, said the state's Minister for Water Resources and Disaster Management Department Girish Mahajan.

Minister Girish Mahajan, on September 29, inspected the Godavari river area, Old Vegetable Market, Patangan and Ramkund areas. On this occasion, MLAs Devyani Farande and Rahul Dhikle, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut, Superintendent Engineer of Water Resources Department Rajesh Gowardane and officers from various departments were present.

Administration on 24-hour alert mode

Minister Mahajan said, when he visited the Panchavati area and Holkar Bridge on Sunday night, there was a major flood in the Godavari River due to heavy rain. Now the continuous flow has stopped, and the flood has receded, and the situation is under control.

The administration is on 24-hour alert mode, and no untoward incident has taken place as the citizens have followed the instructions given by the administration from time to time. However, due to the release of water, water has entered the houses of the citizens and the animals, crops and land of the farmers have been washed away. Businessmen on the banks of the river have also been affected by this flood.

Help the farmers without delay: Dr Gedam

Take action to ensure that the affected people get immediate assistance by surveying the damage to houses, livestock, and other properties caused by heavy rains in the Nashik division.

Also, Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam directed that immediate arrangements be made for shelter and food and water for the citizens displaced due to the rains. Apart from this, he also instructed to take necessary action to ensure that the farmers get relief without delay by completing the Panchnama of crop damage.

Gedam today interacted with the District Collectors, Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Parishads, District Superintendent Agriculture Officers and Sub-Divisional Officers of all five districts of Nashik division through video conferencing.

Read Also Pune: Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Flees To London Despite Negative Report On Passport Application

Rain stopped, flood receded..

Meanwhile, after two days of continuous rain, there is now relief. Normal life in Nashik city and the district is returning to normal. The flood in the Godavari is also receding. Citizens are getting relief as the water level of overflowing rivers and canals is also returning to normal. The administration is estimating the damage caused by the rain.