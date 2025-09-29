 Nashik: 210 Tribal Youth To Receive Free Skill Training Under Ekalavya Kaushal Vikas Yojana
An MoU has been signed with Godrej Enterprises and Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) under the 'CSR' scheme under the Ekalavya Kaushal Vikas Yojana implemented by Shabari Tribal Finance and Development Corporation.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
The Tribal Development Department has taken the initiative to provide increased employment opportunities to tribal youth in the industrial sector. Under the guidance of Department Secretary Vijay Waghmare, an MoU has been signed with Godrej Enterprises and Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) under the 'CSR' scheme under the Ekalavya Kaushal Vikas Yojana implemented by Shabari Tribal Finance and Development Corporation. Through this agreement, 210 unemployed tribal youth in the state will get free training in forklift operator and motor driving courses.

The MoU was signed at a program held at Mantralaya in Mumbai. On this occasion, Secretary of the Tribal Development Department Vijay Waghmare, Commissioner and Managing Director of Shabari Tribal Development and Finance Corporation Leena Bansod, General Manager of the Corporation Jayarekha Nikumbh, Ashwini Devdeshmukh, Praful More of Godrej Enterprises, Anand Khade of ASDC, and Prasad Rathod, along with representatives of UNDP and Shabari Corporation, were present.

The MoU will provide skill development opportunities to tribal youth. Through free training in forklift operator and motor driving courses, the youth will get technical skills, government-recognised certificates and driving licenses as per the needs of the industries. This will open new avenues of direct employment for the youth, and their journey towards self-reliance will be faster. Job opportunities will be provided to the youth who successfully complete the training through Godrej Enterprises and the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC).

Meanwhile, the responsibility for the successful implementation of this initiative will be on UNDP and Shabari Corporation. With their cooperation, this program will be more comprehensive and effective.

 “The tribal youth of the state have immense potential and determination, but they need proper skill training and exposure to the industry. Through this training program, we aim to make not only 210 youths but thousands of youths employable in the future. Interested tribal youths should register online on the ‘Eklavya Kaushalya Yojana’ portal to avail this training,” Vijay Waghmare, Secretary, Tribal Development Department.

