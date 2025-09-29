Nashik: 55,000 Indigenous Trees Planted At Saptashrungi Fort Under Jai Hind Lok Movement |

Under the guidance of former minister Balasaheb Thorat and former MLC Dr Sudhir Tambe, 55,000 indigenous trees have been planted on behalf of the Jai Hind Lok Movement at Saptashrungi fort, one of the three and a half Shakti Peethas of Maharashtra, and environmental service has been offered to Saptashrungi Mata on behalf of Jai Hind on the occasion of Navratri.

Around 55,000 indigenous trees have been planted on the Saptashrungi fort in Vani in collaboration with the Maharashtra Government, Nashik SMBT Sevabhavi Trust, Gram Panchayat and Jai Hind Lok Chalaval. Saptashrungi fort attracts a large crowd of devotees every year, and lakhs of devotees come for darshan during Navratri.

To make this hilly area green and rich in nature, Jai Hind Lok Chalaval has taken the initiative, and a large number of trees have been planted in the area around Saptashrungi fort, and the responsibility of its upkeep has been taken by SMBT Sevabhai Trust. This includes pipal, umber, lemon, vad, as well as medicinal plants.

The Maharashtra Government Forest Department and Jai Hind have dug trenches on all four sides of Saptashrungi fort and scientifically planted these trees. At the same time, water has been provided through drip irrigation to ensure water supply, and tree guards have been appointed in a charitable manner to protect the trees.

The Gram Panchayat has also received great cooperation in this work. Principal Dashrath Varpe, Coordinator of Dandakaranya Abhiyan, said that this tree planting and upkeep is being done with the help of local citizens, and it will be of great help in making this area greener in the next two to three years.

“Freedom fighter Sahakar Maharshi Bhausaheb Thorat started the Dandakaranya Abhiyan, an environmental movement to protect the living world. Under this, crores of seeds have been planted on the bare hills of Sangamner taluka, and lakhs of trees have been planted, which has increased the greenery in the taluka,” said Dr Sudhir Tambe, Founder and Former MLC of Jai Hind.

“Under the leadership of former minister Balasaheb Thorat, this environmental movement has reached from Sahyadri to Satpura, and tree plantation has been done at Saptashrungi fort under the initiative of SMBT Sevabhai Trust,” Tambe added.