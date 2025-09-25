Nashik: Terror Grips City After Two Youths Murdered Within 12 Hours | Representative Image

The city has been shaken by the murders of two youths in just 12 hours. The first murder took place in Satpur's Shramiknagar area on Thursday night, while in the second incident, a youth was stabbed to death in a cafe in Pathardigaon area around 3:30 pm today. These incidents taking place during the festive season have worried citizens, and the demand to stop the murder spree is gaining momentum.

A gang killed a youth named Jagdish alias Bhaiya Wankhede (Resident Shramiknagar) with a sharp weapon over a minor reason in the Shramiknagar area under the limits of Satpur police station. Jagdish was coming home on a two-wheeler with a friend after playing Garba, when an assailant gang stopped his vehicle at Swami Samarth Chowk and started an argument.

A group of eight to ten people attacked him and killed him after asking him, "Can't you drive a car properly?" Satpur police have detained some people in this case and are searching for others. It is noteworthy that some of them are already facing a murder case.

In the second incident, a youth was stabbed to death in a crowded cafe in the Pathardigaon area around noon. His name is Rashid Harun Khan. Sources at Indiranagar police station said that he was also stabbed to death with a sharp weapon.

After Rashid's body was brought to the district hospital, a large crowd of his relatives gathered, and police security was increased. Meanwhile, both incidents have shaken the city.