Nashik Video: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Inspects Rain-Damaged Crops, Commits Government Aid |

Farmers' crops have been severely damaged due to heavy rains resembling cloudbursts. The government is with the farmers in this celestial crisis and is always committed to providing all possible help, asserted the state's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Nashik: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Inspects Rain-Damaged Crops, Commits Government Aid (Video 1) pic.twitter.com/U7YtWQysPy — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 25, 2025

Today (25), Minister Chhagan Bhujbal inspected the damage to agricultural crops caused by heavy rains in Yeola and Niphad talukas. He was speaking at the time. On this occasion, Sub-Divisional Officer Babasaheb Gadhave, Niphad Tehsildar Aba Mahajan, Niphad Tehsildar Vishal Naikwadi, Block Development Officer Sandeep Vayal, and Block Development Officer Namrata Jagtap, along with officials and farmers, were present.

Nashik: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Inspects Rain-Damaged Crops, Commits Government Aid (Video 2) pic.twitter.com/PecXOxZRmz — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 25, 2025

Minister Shri Bhujbal said that the heavy rainfall caused by the return rains has caused huge damage to various crops, including maize, soybean, onion, vineyard, groundnut, tomato, and vegetables. This has left the farmers in a state of panic. An inventory of the damage should be done at the campaign level. Not a single affected farmer should be left out in this. In this work, the help of officials from the places where there was no heavy rainfall should be sought, Minister Shri Bhujbal instructed the officers present.