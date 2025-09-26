 Pune Metro To Roll Out Driverless Train Service Soon – Full Details Inside
Pune Metro To Roll Out Driverless Train Service Soon – Full Details Inside

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
Pune Metro To Roll Out Driverless Train Service Soon – Full Details Inside | File Photo

In a major development, Pune Metro is gearing up to introduce a driverless train service. This will start with the proposed route from Khadakwasla to Kharadi.

According to Vinod Agarwal, Director, Systems and Operations, Maha-Metro, as per the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Pune Metro Line-4, the metro lines are meant to be operated in Attended Train Operation (ATO) mode, wherein the train operator shall be present inside each train and supervise the working of the ATO-based Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC).

"However, keeping in view the rising ridership demand and passenger transhipment, Pune Metro will be implementing Driverless or Unattended Train Operation (UTO) mode in the greenfield metro lines of Pune Metro Rail Projects," he told Indian Express.

Currently, driverless train services are seen in upcoming and new metro lines in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Agarwal said the driverless operations will minimise human errors, increase punctuality, and improve the quality of metro services.

"It increases reliability and gives improved performance in services. Therefore, the Pune Metro is updating the operations to driverless train operation from ATO, which was approved in the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs)," he further said.

Ahead of starting the driverless operation, Pune Metro will appoint a consultant to review it and prepare detailed cost estimates.

