 Pune Court Grants Bail To Pranjal Khewalkar, Son-In-Law Of Ex-Minister Eknath Khadse, In Alleged Drug Party Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Court Grants Bail To Pranjal Khewalkar, Son-In-Law Of Ex-Minister Eknath Khadse, In Alleged Drug Party Case

Pune Court Grants Bail To Pranjal Khewalkar, Son-In-Law Of Ex-Minister Eknath Khadse, In Alleged Drug Party Case

Advocates Durge and Rhishikesh Ganu argued the bail plea of Khewalkar, while advocates Sachin Lalte-Patil and Raju Mate represented Yadav and Sharma, respectively.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Pune: A Pune court on Thursday granted bail to Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, in an alleged drug party case.

Bail Also Granted to Co-Accused Sharma and Yadav

Additional Sessions Judge J G Dorle also granted bail to co-accused Prachi Sharma and Sripad Yadav, defence lawyer Pushkar Durge said.

Advocates Durge and Rhishikesh Ganu argued the bail plea of Khewalkar, while advocates Sachin Lalte-Patil and Raju Mate represented Yadav and Sharma, respectively.

FPJ Shorts
‘Pata Chal Raha Hai Pakistan…’: Irfan Pathan Trolls Men In Green Live On Air After Missed Run-Out Chance Against Bangladesh During Asia Cup 2025 Match
‘Pata Chal Raha Hai Pakistan…’: Irfan Pathan Trolls Men In Green Live On Air After Missed Run-Out Chance Against Bangladesh During Asia Cup 2025 Match
AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces
AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces
Is EPFO Set To Launch ATM Withdrawals For PF? Major Decision Expected That Could Transform Access To Your Savings
Is EPFO Set To Launch ATM Withdrawals For PF? Major Decision Expected That Could Transform Access To Your Savings
Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar
Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar

Pune Crime Branch Busts Kharadi Drug Party

Pune Crime Branch had raided a studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area in the early hours of July 27 and allegedly busted a "drug party" going on there, leading to the arrest of Khewalkar and six others.

According to the police, during the raid and subsequent search, police seized 2.7 grams of a cocaine-like substance, 70 gm of a ganja-like substance, a hookah pot, various hookah flavours, and liquor and beer bottles.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar

Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar

Pune Shocking Video: Four Stray Dogs Attack, Drag Minor Girl On Road

Pune Shocking Video: Four Stray Dogs Attack, Drag Minor Girl On Road

Pune's LGBT Community Launches Fundraiser For Flood-Hit Farmers In Maharashtra

Pune's LGBT Community Launches Fundraiser For Flood-Hit Farmers In Maharashtra

Pune Metro To Roll Out Driverless Train Service Soon – Full Details Inside

Pune Metro To Roll Out Driverless Train Service Soon – Full Details Inside

Pune Court Grants Bail To Pranjal Khewalkar, Son-In-Law Of Ex-Minister Eknath Khadse, In Alleged...

Pune Court Grants Bail To Pranjal Khewalkar, Son-In-Law Of Ex-Minister Eknath Khadse, In Alleged...