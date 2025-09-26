Pune Court Grants Bail To Pranjal Khewalkar, Son-In-Law Of Ex-Minister Eknath Khadse, In Alleged Drug Party Case

Representative Image

Pune: A Pune court on Thursday granted bail to Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, in an alleged drug party case.

Bail Also Granted to Co-Accused Sharma and Yadav

Additional Sessions Judge J G Dorle also granted bail to co-accused Prachi Sharma and Sripad Yadav, defence lawyer Pushkar Durge said.

Advocates Durge and Rhishikesh Ganu argued the bail plea of Khewalkar, while advocates Sachin Lalte-Patil and Raju Mate represented Yadav and Sharma, respectively.

Pune Crime Branch Busts Kharadi Drug Party

Pune Crime Branch had raided a studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area in the early hours of July 27 and allegedly busted a "drug party" going on there, leading to the arrest of Khewalkar and six others.

According to the police, during the raid and subsequent search, police seized 2.7 grams of a cocaine-like substance, 70 gm of a ganja-like substance, a hookah pot, various hookah flavours, and liquor and beer bottles.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)