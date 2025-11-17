Nashik: WhatsApp Rumour Sparks Leopard Scare At Bhonsala Military School; Turns Out To Be Asian Palm Civet |

Nashik: At exactly 10.30 in the morning, the news that “a leopard was seen” in the area of the famous Bhonsala Military School on Gangapur Road spread like wildfire in WhatsApp groups. Some sent a screenshot of the night video, while others said that “a big leopard entered the school compound”. In just a few minutes, there was immense panic among the parents.

As soon as the news was known, the forest department reached the spot with the Nashik Wildlife Rescue Team of the Forest Department, RESQ Nashik Team, and Gangapur Police Station Team. Also additional Forest Department staff with thermal drones and trap cameras were called.

The search operation was difficult due to dense grass, bushes and a jungle-like environment in the area. Still, aerial survey and thermal imaging cameras were used to check the ground movement with the help of drones. The teams on foot carefully inspected the entire compound, hostel premises, grounds and the back of the school.

The search operation continued for four and a half hours till 2.30 pm. Finally, senior forest department officials and RESQ experts jointly announced: “No movement of the leopard was found in the area. The animal whose video and photos are circulating is an Asian Palm Civet. This animal is completely innocent and does not harm humans. The news of the leopard is completely wrong and is a rumour.”

Joint appeal of the Forest Department and the School Administration

“Parents and citizens, please do not believe in rumours. The animal seen in the night video is a cat, not a leopard. If you see any animal, do not panic and immediately post it on social media. First contact the Forest Department helpline. Rumors create unnecessary fear among children and parents.”

The school administration took immediate decisions for the safety of the students:

- The entire afternoon session was cancelled

- More than 800 students of the morning session were safely sent home by school vans and buses

- Students in the hostel were shifted to a safe place