Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Cop Accused Of Misbehaviour & Bribe Demand By Retired PSI Near Nashik Phata - VIDEO

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has taken place in Pimpri-Chinchwad city, where a traffic police officer behaved rudely with a retired police officer and demanded a bribe. The incident took place near Nashik Phata on Wednesday morning, where a retired police officer himself faced the wrath of law enforcement officials.

Watch Video:

The retired police official has been identified as Vijay Kashinath Ambre. He has complained to the Sevanivrutta (Retired) Police Welfare Association against Police Constable Deepak Kharat, currently stationed with the Bhosari Traffic Division.

According to the complaint filed by retired PSI Vijay Ambre, Constable Deepak Kharat was managing traffic near Nashik Phata in Kasarwadi. Due to a bus breaking down, a bottleneck was created. In a bid to manage traffic, Constable Kharat asked some vehicles to use the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane.

According to rules, private vehicles are banned from using the dedicated BRT lanes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to prevent misuse and congestion. Only PMPML buses and authorised emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire engines, and police vehicles are allowed on these lanes.

Knowing this, retired policeman Ambre asked Kharat why he was allowing this to happen. In the complaint, Ambre states that Constable Kharat was rude and spoke with him disrespectfully. When Ambre asked him the reason behind this rude behaviour, Constable Kharat allegedly said, “Don't you have brains? I will beat you up.”

Ambre then said he told the constable that he himself was a retired police official, and Kharat allegedly said that he didn't care. In the complaint, Ambre also states that Kharat demanded a Rs 500 bribe, and when Ambre refused, Kharat allegedly forced his Honda City car into the BRT lane.

Ambre said in his complaint, “Because of police personnel like him, the police department gets defamed.”

Retired PSI Ambre shot a video of this and has uploaded it on social media, which is currently going viral. Even Constable Deepak Kharat started recording the scuffle after Ambre pulled out his phone.

Senior police officials said the matter is being verified, and action will be taken based on the inquiry.