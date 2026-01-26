 VIDEO: Prakash Ambedkar Talks To Nashik Woman Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan's Republic Day Speech; Asaduddin Owaisi Tweets ‘Jai Bhim’
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Prakash Ambedkar Talks To Nashik Woman Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan's Republic Day Speech; Asaduddin Owaisi Tweets ‘Jai Bhim’

VIDEO: Prakash Ambedkar Talks To Nashik Woman Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan's Republic Day Speech; Asaduddin Owaisi Tweets ‘Jai Bhim’

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief and grandson of Dr Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, said if the police do not register a case, he himself will draft the necessary legal documents and compel the police to register the crime

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Prakash Ambedkar Talks To Nashik Woman Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan's Republic Day Speech; Asaduddin Owaisi Tweets ‘Jai Bhim’ | File Photo

A major row erupted on Monday during the Republic Day speech of Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan in Nashik.

Madhavi Jadhav, a Forest Department staffer, interrupted Mahajan's speech for not mentioning Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. "Girish Mahajan didn't take Dr Ambedkar's name in his speech, whereas the names of those people who were not responsible for democracy and the Constitution were frequently mentioned. Why was the name of the person who deserves the real honour of the Republic Day not taken during the speech?" she asked.

She accused the minister of trying to erase Ambedkar's identity. "People like me can get government jobs because of Dr Ambedkar. I will not apologise," she said and dared the administration to suspend her.

Read Also
Pune IT Employees Step In As 14-Year-Old Accident Victim Faces Delay In Emergency Treatment After...
article-image

Reacting to the incident, Mahajan later said the omission of reference to Dr Ambedkar was purely unintentional. "I raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai'. I didn't intend to mention the name of Dr Ambedkar. I always hail him in my speeches. However, I apologise for the same," Mahajan said.

FPJ Shorts
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Slams Her 4th Half-Century Of The Season As Mumbai Indians Dominate Early Against RCB
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Slams Her 4th Half-Century Of The Season As Mumbai Indians Dominate Early Against RCB
'I Need To Have Surgery...': DJ Snake CANCELS India 2026 Six-City Tour Over Health Issues, Says He'll Be Back 'Stronger'
'I Need To Have Surgery...': DJ Snake CANCELS India 2026 Six-City Tour Over Health Issues, Says He'll Be Back 'Stronger'
Mumbai Republic Day Row: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Alleges Muslim Residents Attacked Children For Holding Tricolour Yatra
Mumbai Republic Day Row: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Alleges Muslim Residents Attacked Children For Holding Tricolour Yatra
When Krithi Shetty Leveled Up Her Fashion Standards In Thigh High Boots & Mini Skirt At Mumbai Fashion Event; Video Goes Viral Again
When Krithi Shetty Leveled Up Her Fashion Standards In Thigh High Boots & Mini Skirt At Mumbai Fashion Event; Video Goes Viral Again

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief and grandson of Dr Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar, spoke to Jadhav over the phone. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Today, I spoke on the phone with Madhavi Jadhav (a forest guard), who publicly protested against the vile mentality of BJP minister Girish Mahajan in Nashik. During the call, Madhavi Jadhav narrated the entire sequence of events to me. Minister Girish Mahajan's actions constitute a crime under the Atrocities Act. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Nashik West Committee is currently attempting to file a complaint with the police regarding this matter."

He added, "If the police do not register this case, I myself will draft the necessary legal documents and compel the police to register the crime. The RSS-BJP is consistently insulting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. We publicly condemn the actions of the BJP and Girish Mahajan," he added.

Read Also
Pune: Man Thrashed, Pan Shop Vandalised By 7-8 Men In Magarpatta; Video Goes Viral
article-image

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief also took to X and wrote, "LIBERTY, EQUALITY, JUSTICE, FRATERNITY. JAI BHIM."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Prakash Ambedkar Talks To Nashik Woman Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan's Republic Day...
VIDEO: Prakash Ambedkar Talks To Nashik Woman Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan's Republic Day...
Angels Of Pune: How Mission URJA Is Transforming Tikona Fort & Nearby Villages
Angels Of Pune: How Mission URJA Is Transforming Tikona Fort & Nearby Villages
Pune Riverfront Project Gains Momentum; 1.5-km Track To Open For Public On February 15 - All You...
Pune Riverfront Project Gains Momentum; 1.5-km Track To Open For Public On February 15 - All You...
Nashik: Forest Dept Woman Employee Strongly Objects To Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan’s...
Nashik: Forest Dept Woman Employee Strongly Objects To Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan’s...
Pune VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Celebrates 77th Republic Day At Iconic Bhakti-Shakti Chowk
Pune VIDEO: Pimpri-Chinchwad Celebrates 77th Republic Day At Iconic Bhakti-Shakti Chowk