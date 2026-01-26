 Maharashtra News: 5 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Malegaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra News: 5 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Malegaon

Maharashtra News: 5 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Malegaon

Five people, including three women, were injured after a helium gas cylinder exploded while filling balloons in Malegaon’s College Stop area. Four of the injured are in critical condition. They were first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Nashik for advanced treatment. The balloon vendor has been taken into police custody.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
5 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Malegaon | Representational Image

Nashik: Five people, including three women, were injured after a helium gas cylinder used for filling balloons exploded in Malegaon town of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday morning, police said.

Four of the injured were in a critical condition, they said.

The explosion took place near College Stop in the Malegaon Camp area at 10.10 am when a vendor was filling gas in balloons. Five people, including three women, received injuries in the cylinder blast, according to police.

The injured were taken to a private hospital in Malegaon initially and later shifted to Nashik for advanced treatment, they stated.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: 5 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Malegaon
Maharashtra News: 5 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Malegaon
President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Republic Day Reception At Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Republic Day Reception At Rashtrapati Bhavan
BTS Breaks Taylor Swift's Record As ARIRANG World Tour Tickets Sold Out In 23 Minutes In Las Vegas
BTS Breaks Taylor Swift's Record As ARIRANG World Tour Tickets Sold Out In 23 Minutes In Las Vegas
PM Modi Condoles Passing Of Renowned Tamil Scholar Prof Gnanasundaram
PM Modi Condoles Passing Of Renowned Tamil Scholar Prof Gnanasundaram

The balloon seller, Mohammed Sadiq Makbool Ahmed (33), a local resident, was taken into custody, a police official informed.

Read Also
11 Dead, 12 Seriously Injured After Gunmen Open Fire at Soccer Field In Central Mexico| Disturbing...
article-image

Also Watch:

A case was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 125 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances), and the Explosives Act at the Malegaon Camp police station, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: 5 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Malegaon
Maharashtra News: 5 Injured As Balloon Gas Cylinder Explodes In Malegaon
Who Is Madhavi Jadhav? Nashik Forest Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan’s Speech For Not...
Who Is Madhavi Jadhav? Nashik Forest Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan’s Speech For Not...
VIDEO: Prakash Ambedkar Talks To Nashik Woman Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan's Republic Day...
VIDEO: Prakash Ambedkar Talks To Nashik Woman Officer Who Interrupted Girish Mahajan's Republic Day...
Angels Of Pune: How Mission URJA Is Transforming Tikona Fort & Nearby Villages
Angels Of Pune: How Mission URJA Is Transforming Tikona Fort & Nearby Villages
Pune Riverfront Project Gains Momentum; 1.5-km Track To Open For Public On February 15 - All You...
Pune Riverfront Project Gains Momentum; 1.5-km Track To Open For Public On February 15 - All You...