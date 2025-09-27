Over 1,200 Senior Citizens Attend Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Safety & Cybercrime Awareness Meeting - PHOTOS

IPS Vinoy Kumar Choubey | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Senior citizens should bring their concerns and problems to the police. To resolve the issues and provide service to senior citizens, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have launched the 'Jyeshthanubandh' initiative. A mobile application for this is available, through which senior citizens can request any kind of assistance.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey assured that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police are committed to the safety and service of the elderly.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police had organised a dialogue meeting for senior citizens on Friday at the Ramkrushna More Auditorium in Chinchwad. IPS Choubey was speaking while interacting with the senior citizens present at this event.

Also present were JCP Dr Shashikant Mahawarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awad, President of the Senior Citizens Federation Vrushali Maral, and other senior police officials. Approximately 1,200 senior citizens attended the dialogue meeting.

Many senior citizens fall victim to the lure of financial and cyber criminals. Therefore, awareness about this is essential among them. Information about the 'Traffic Buddy' and 'Jyeshthanubandh' initiatives was also provided during the programme. The senior citizens appreciated these initiatives of the police.

Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey assured all the elderly citizens, stating that they are not alone. "We are all together; you are not alone," Choubey said. The Commissioner also explained the precautions that should be taken to prevent cyber crimes. He urged senior citizens to seek the help of the police for legal as well as personal difficulties. He mentioned that over 25,000 senior citizens have registered on the 'Jyeshthanubandh' mobile application started by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, and the police are constantly working to resolve the issues they raise.