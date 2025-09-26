 Pune News: Drinking, Harassment, Eve-Teasing Reported Near Kothrud Navratri Ground; Citizens Demand Action
Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Pune News: Drinking, Harassment, Eve-Teasing Reported Near Kothrud Navratri Ground; Citizens Demand Action | Videograbs

Pune: The festive beats of Dandiya and Garba at the Late Pandharinath Marne ground in Shastrinagar, Kothrud, have drawn hundreds of women, girls, and families from the neighbourhood. But alongside the joy, there are rising concerns about safety.

Locals have complained that some antisocial activities are happening and creating trouble near the ground, as people are seen drinking alcohol, harassing women, and parking vehicles haphazardly at the entrance. A recent shooting incident in the area has only added to the unease.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Pune unit has written to the Kothrud Police Station, urging deployment of both male and female police personnel between 7 pm and 10 pm during the festival.

“Citizens want to celebrate Navratri without fear. A strong police presence will make families feel safe,” said Adv Amol Chandrakant Kale, Media Coordinator of AAP Pune.

Residents say the festival should remain a space for joy, tradition and togetherness; not intimidation.

Dayanand Borke, a resident of Kothrud, said, "We want at least two police personnel near the mandap as women and children feel unsafe. A lot of people park their vehicles haphazardly and create a ruckus after drinking and smoking."

Another resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said, "A lot of eve-teasing happens at this place. We feel unsafe even while dancing. Some people from outside our neighbourhood just come and stare at women and girls dancing. It becomes awkward, and we don't feel good. Some action should be taken so that we can enjoy the festival without any fear or concerns."

The Free Press Journal tried contacting the Kothrud police for a response but did not receive any.

