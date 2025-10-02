Pune: PMC Slashes Cable-Laying Charge For MSEDCL To ₹100 Per Metre

Pune Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a sharp revision in the charge structure for cable-laying and excavation work by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) within city limits, officials announced on Wednesday. Under the new norms, MSEDCL and other government agencies will now be charged ₹100 per running metre for digging and laying underground cables.

Earlier, government agencies were billed ₹6,096 per metre for such work. Under the revised rates, private firms seeking to do the same work will still be subject to the higher rate of ₹12,192 per metre. Agencies from other government bodies (such as MNGL, BSNL, etc.) will continue to receive a 50 % discount relative to the private rate.

One of the conditions accompanying the revised rate is that agencies must restore and resurface any section of road they dig up. The restored stretch will carry a defect liability period of three years.

Furthermore, PMC and MSEDCL will jointly establish a committee. It will be tasked with identifying and removing electrical poles or feeders that obstruct traffic flow.

PMC’s move mirrors a similar decision by Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Nagpur Civic Body had earlier adopted the ₹100 per metre guideline.

Experts say that this change is expected to reduce costs for state agencies operating under MSEDCL’s purview. It will also be preserving higher revenues from private contractors. The new rates come into force after PMC’s formal notification.