 Pune: PMC Slashes Cable-Laying Charge For MSEDCL To ₹100 Per Metre
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Slashes Cable-Laying Charge For MSEDCL To ₹100 Per Metre

Pune: PMC Slashes Cable-Laying Charge For MSEDCL To ₹100 Per Metre

Earlier, government agencies were billed ₹6,096 per metre for such work. Under the revised rates, private firms seeking to do the same work will still be subject to the higher rate of ₹12,192 per metre. Agencies from other government bodies (such as MNGL, BSNL, etc.) will continue to receive a 50 % discount relative to the private rate

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a sharp revision in the charge structure for cable-laying and excavation work by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) within city limits, officials announced on Wednesday. Under the new norms, MSEDCL and other government agencies will now be charged ₹100 per running metre for digging and laying underground cables.

Earlier, government agencies were billed ₹6,096 per metre for such work. Under the revised rates, private firms seeking to do the same work will still be subject to the higher rate of ₹12,192 per metre. Agencies from other government bodies (such as MNGL, BSNL, etc.) will continue to receive a 50 % discount relative to the private rate.

One of the conditions accompanying the revised rate is that agencies must restore and resurface any section of road they dig up. The restored stretch will carry a defect liability period of three years.

Furthermore, PMC and MSEDCL will jointly establish a committee. It will be tasked with identifying and removing electrical poles or feeders that obstruct traffic flow.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt To Clear Compassionate Appointment Backlog; 10,309 Job Letters To Be Issued On Oct 4
Maharashtra Govt To Clear Compassionate Appointment Backlog; 10,309 Job Letters To Be Issued On Oct 4
JNU's School Of International Studies Marks 70 Years With Aravalli Summit; S Jaishankar As Keynote Speaker On Oct 6-7
JNU's School Of International Studies Marks 70 Years With Aravalli Summit; S Jaishankar As Keynote Speaker On Oct 6-7
'Democratic System Under Attack’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Government From 'Foreign Soil', BJP Hits Back
'Democratic System Under Attack’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Government From 'Foreign Soil', BJP Hits Back
'Even If You Get Out For 15 Ducks…': Abhishek Sharma Recalls Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Words Post Team India's Triumph At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Even If You Get Out For 15 Ducks…': Abhishek Sharma Recalls Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Words Post Team India's Triumph At Asia Cup 2025; Video
Read Also
Pune: Call Centre Running Malware Scam On US Senior Citizens Busted In Hadapsar
article-image

PMC’s move mirrors a similar decision by Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Nagpur Civic Body had earlier adopted the ₹100 per metre guideline.

Experts say that this change is expected to reduce costs for state agencies operating under MSEDCL’s purview. It will also be preserving higher revenues from private contractors. The new rates come into force after PMC’s formal notification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Youth Congress Seeks Arrest Of BJP's Pintu Mahadevan Over Threat To ‘Shoot Rahul Gandhi’

Pune: Youth Congress Seeks Arrest Of BJP's Pintu Mahadevan Over Threat To ‘Shoot Rahul Gandhi’

VIDEO: Pune Residents Perform ‘Pothole Pooja’ On Dussehra To Protest PMC Negligence

VIDEO: Pune Residents Perform ‘Pothole Pooja’ On Dussehra To Protest PMC Negligence

Pune: Parking Crunch Pushes PMC To Develop Own Metro-Area Parking Facilities

Pune: Parking Crunch Pushes PMC To Develop Own Metro-Area Parking Facilities

Caught On Camera: Two Armed Robbers Enter Residential Society In Pune’s Kothrud

Caught On Camera: Two Armed Robbers Enter Residential Society In Pune’s Kothrud

Who Is Mastan Baba, The Ragged, Mysterious Man Seen Wearing Silver Anklets Near Pune Railway...

Who Is Mastan Baba, The Ragged, Mysterious Man Seen Wearing Silver Anklets Near Pune Railway...