Heavy Rains Lash Nashik: Woman Dies, Godavari River Crosses Danger Level | Tejal Ghorpade

While rains have lashed the entire state, Nashik district has also been hit hard. Heavy rains continued uninterrupted from Saturday evening till Sunday afternoon. Normal life has been disrupted in Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Yeola, Baglan, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Niphad and other talukas, including Nashik city.

In Baglan, a woman died due to the rains, while ten sheep died due to lightning in Malegaon. Around 800 chickens died after the wall of a poultry farm collapsed in Balhegaon, Yeola. As the Godavari River in Nashik has crossed the flood danger level, the administration has issued a warning to the people on the banks. A large release of water has been made from eighteen dams in the district.

According to the weather department, heavy rains have lashed many districts of the state. The heavy rains in Nashik city and some talukas of the district since Saturday evening have worsened the already troubled Baliraja's condition.

Godavari crosses flood danger level

Nashik city recorded 150 mm of rain in just twelve hours. The Godavari River has crossed the flood danger level. The water reaching the chest of Dutondya Maruti is considered a warning of Godavari floods.

Since there is continuous rain in the catchment area of Gangapur dam, there is a possibility of increased water discharge from Gangapur dam. In Trimbakeshwar city, roads had become drains due to continuous rain since the night. The main market in the city, the Kushawarta Tirtha area, was flooded, causing inconvenience to devotees who came from outside for religious rituals.

Damage to houses and crops in rural areas..

Traders suffered heavy losses as water entered the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Shopping Centre on Vinchur Chauphuli in Niphad taluka. In Baglan taluka, a woman died and another was seriously injured when a house wall collapsed due to rain. In Malegaon taluka, ten sheep died due to lightning, and a sixteen-year-old shepherd was seriously injured.

In Balhegaon in Yeola taluka, a wall of a poultry farm collapsed, killing about 800 chickens, causing a huge financial loss to farmers. There are reports of damage to crops and houses in rural areas. Crops like maize and cotton that were ready for harvest have been damaged due to the rain, while crops like onion and soybean have also been affected, leading to the arrest of Baliraja.

Water Release from Dams (in cusecs)..

(Dam Discharge in Cusecs)

Darna - 12167

Gangapur - 10988

Waldevi - 814

Alandi - 3571

Holkar Br.- 18232

Bhavli - 822

Bham - 2093

Waghad - 2564

Palkhed - 36358

N M Weir - 87549

Karanjwan- 18185

Kadwa - 8368

Tisgaon- 310

Gautami godavari -2016

Kashypi -1280

Ozarkhed -4050

Punegaon - 3840

Mukne - 1950

Waki - 1532