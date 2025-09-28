Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 2,528 Crore Nashik-Vadhavan Expressway Project (Representative) | | X

The state government has granted in-principle approval for the ambitious Nashik (Igatpuri) –Vadhavan Expressway and Freight Corridor Highway project, which will connect the Nashik district to Vadhavan Port in Palghar.

The project, to be implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), includes a 104.90 km freight corridor between Vadhavan Port (Tawa) and Bharveer interchange on the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The cabinet, at its meeting on Aug 5, 2025, approved administrative sanctions worth Rs 2,528.90 crore, which includes estimated land acquisition costs of Rs 1,500 crore and potential interest of Rs 1,028.90 crore. The state has also decided to provide a guarantee for the loan to be raised from HUDCO for the project.

Bhujbal’s push for integrated planning

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had earlier written to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Mar 24, 2025, and to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Apr 6, 2025, urging coordinated implementation of the Nashik (Igatpuri)–Vadhavan Expressway and the proposed Nashik–Vadhavan Railway Line. He argued that joint planning would save costs and maximise benefits from both infrastructure projects.

Responding to his demand, the government cleared the freight corridor and assured support for its timely execution.

Boost to Maharashtra’s economy

Officials said the decision would ease the movement of industrial and agricultural products from Nashik, Marathwada, Vidarbha and adjoining regions to international markets. Vadhavan Port, touted as one of India’s deepest and most modern terminals, will connect directly to international trade routes like IMEEC and INSTC, offering a cost-effective gateway for exports.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Minister Bhujbal welcomed the decision, calling it historic for Maharashtra’s economic and infrastructure growth. Bhujbal said he would continue to follow up on further stages of implementation to ensure timely completion.