 Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 2,528 Crore Nashik-Vadhavan Expressway Project
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Govt Approves Rs 2,528 Crore Nashik-Vadhavan Expressway Project

Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 2,528 Crore Nashik-Vadhavan Expressway Project

The state government has granted in-principle approval for the ambitious Nashik (Igatpuri) –Vadhavan Expressway and Freight Corridor Highway project, which will connect the Nashik district to Vadhavan Port in Palghar.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 2,528 Crore Nashik-Vadhavan Expressway Project (Representative) | | X

The state government has granted in-principle approval for the ambitious Nashik (Igatpuri) –Vadhavan Expressway and Freight Corridor Highway project, which will connect the Nashik district to Vadhavan Port in Palghar.

The project, to be implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), includes a 104.90 km freight corridor between Vadhavan Port (Tawa) and Bharveer interchange on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. 

The cabinet, at its meeting on Aug 5, 2025, approved administrative sanctions worth Rs 2,528.90 crore, which includes estimated land acquisition costs of Rs 1,500 crore and potential interest of Rs 1,028.90 crore. The state has also decided to provide a guarantee for the loan to be raised from HUDCO for the project. 

Bhujbal’s push for integrated planning 

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was Blocked By Salman Agha; Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was Blocked By Salman Agha; Video
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico
President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had earlier written to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Mar 24, 2025, and to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Apr 6, 2025, urging coordinated implementation of the Nashik (Igatpuri)–Vadhavan Expressway and the proposed Nashik–Vadhavan Railway Line. He argued that joint planning would save costs and maximise benefits from both infrastructure projects. 

Responding to his demand, the government cleared the freight corridor and assured support for its timely execution.  

Boost to Maharashtra’s economy  

Officials said the decision would ease the movement of industrial and agricultural products from Nashik, Marathwada, Vidarbha and adjoining regions to international markets. Vadhavan Port, touted as one of India’s deepest and most modern terminals, will connect directly to international trade routes like IMEEC and INSTC, offering a cost-effective gateway for exports. 

Read Also
Nashik: Landslide Disrupts Traffic On Old Kasara Ghat As Heavy Rains Lash Igatpuri
article-image

Chief Minister Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Minister Bhujbal welcomed the decision, calling it historic for Maharashtra’s economic and infrastructure growth. Bhujbal said he would continue to follow up on further stages of implementation to ensure timely completion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon: On World Heart Day, Dr Varsha Kulkarni Urges 25 Minutes Of Daily Activity

Jalgaon: On World Heart Day, Dr Varsha Kulkarni Urges 25 Minutes Of Daily Activity

Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 2,528 Crore Nashik-Vadhavan Expressway Project

Maharashtra Govt Approves Rs 2,528 Crore Nashik-Vadhavan Expressway Project

Heavy Rains Lash Nashik: Woman Dies, Godavari River Crosses Danger Level

Heavy Rains Lash Nashik: Woman Dies, Godavari River Crosses Danger Level

Nashik: CJI Bhushan Gavai Visits NBT Law College, Urges Students To Follow Constitutional Values

Nashik: CJI Bhushan Gavai Visits NBT Law College, Urges Students To Follow Constitutional Values

Nashik: Retired DYSP's Son, Hotel Owner Arrested For Holding Two Women At Gunpoint, Demanding Sexual...

Nashik: Retired DYSP's Son, Hotel Owner Arrested For Holding Two Women At Gunpoint, Demanding Sexual...