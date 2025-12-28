 Pune Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Announces Reunion With Sharad Pawar In Pimpri-Chinchwad; NCP & NCP-SP To Contest PCMC Polls Together
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Announces Reunion With Sharad Pawar In Pimpri-Chinchwad; NCP & NCP-SP To Contest PCMC Polls Together

Pune Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Announces Reunion With Sharad Pawar In Pimpri-Chinchwad; NCP & NCP-SP To Contest PCMC Polls Together

Speaking at an event in the city on Sunday evening, Ajit Pawar said, “For the sake of the upcoming PCMC polls, the clock and the trumpet (NCP and NCP-SP) have come together”

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Pune Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Announces Reunion With Sharad Pawar In Pimpri-Chinchwad; NCP & NCP-SP To Contest PCMC Polls Together | Representational Image I Sourced

Pune: In a shocking turn of events, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced a reunion with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections scheduled for January 15, 2026.

Speaking at an event in the city on Sunday evening, Ajit Pawar said, “For the sake of the upcoming PCMC polls, the clock and the trumpet (NCP and NCP-SP) have come together”

This is a developing story; further details are awaited.

FPJ Shorts
CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs
CM Yogi Govt Reforms Position UP Among India’s Top Investment Hubs
WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register Case
WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register Case
NYE In Mumbai: Visit These Beaches To Kick-Start Celebrations & Welcome 2026
NYE In Mumbai: Visit These Beaches To Kick-Start Celebrations & Welcome 2026
CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity
CM Yogi Adityanath Govt’s Investment Model Emerges As Uttar Pradesh’s Defining Identity
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parbhani: VHP & Bajrang Dal Protest Alleging Targeted Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Parbhani: VHP & Bajrang Dal Protest Alleging Targeted Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Hingoli: 47 Child Marriages Prevented In 2025; District Sees Alarming Rise Despite Awareness Drives

Hingoli: 47 Child Marriages Prevented In 2025; District Sees Alarming Rise Despite Awareness Drives

Nanded: BJP To Back Marathwada Janhit Party In ‘Difficult’ Wards As Civic Poll Strategy Shifts

Nanded: BJP To Back Marathwada Janhit Party In ‘Difficult’ Wards As Civic Poll Strategy Shifts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP–Shiv Sena Seat-Sharing Talks Fail Again; Final Call Referred To Top...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP–Shiv Sena Seat-Sharing Talks Fail Again; Final Call Referred To Top...

Pune: EVMs Arrive Under Heavy Security In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections On 15th January...

Pune: EVMs Arrive Under Heavy Security In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections On 15th January...