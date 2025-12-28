Pune Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Announces Reunion With Sharad Pawar In Pimpri-Chinchwad; NCP & NCP-SP To Contest PCMC Polls Together

Pune: In a shocking turn of events, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced a reunion with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections scheduled for January 15, 2026.
Speaking at an event in the city on Sunday evening, Ajit Pawar said, “For the sake of the upcoming PCMC polls, the clock and the trumpet (NCP and NCP-SP) have come together”
This is a developing story; further details are awaited.
FPJ Shorts
