Pune: Ajit Pawar Launches Scathing Attack On BJP In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Alleges Massive Corruption In PCMC & Says Leaders Left Due To ‘Threats’

Pimpri-Chinchwad: What began as a friendly contest in the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) traditional stronghold of Pimpri-Chinchwad -- now a recently acquired bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- has escalated into a full-scale political clash. Despite being allies in the Maharashtra state government, both parties have launched sharp attacks against each other.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar didn't hold back on Sunday as he criticised the BJP-led administration for its handling of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and accused it of massive corruption.

After the NCP’s formation in 2002, Ajit Pawar enjoyed a solo run in Pimpri-Chinchwad as he held the power in PCMC from 2002 to 2017 until the BJP -- thanks to key leaders poached from the NCP -- managed to get power in the civic body. Ajit Pawar has now gone ahead and criticised the same tenure in which the BJP snatched away the power from him in the industrial hub.

Speaking at NCP’s campaign kickoff speech in Talawade on Sunday evening, Ajit Pawar said, “Today, the city faces a major water crisis. I will strive to implement the Pawana closed pipeline project to provide water. The serious issue of the Red Zone due to defence lands also needs to be resolved. There are many opportunities for development, but since 2017, corruption has flourished in the corporation.

“Tenders are being rigged, and contracts are given to a select few. PCMC is now under heavy debt. To stop this, we need corporators who share our ideology in the house. Even when we weren't in power, we resolved many issues, such as transferring 59 acres of grazing land in Talawade for a Biodiversity Park. We gave land to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to solve industrial problems. Give us power in this election so we can make life comfortable for citizens,” said Pawar.

‘Terror Atmosphere In The City’

Recently BJP poached over 18 former corporators and major leaders across all parties to their party ahead of the upcoming elections. This move has been criticised by a lot of local leaders from opposition parties.

Speaking about those who left the party to join the BJP, Ajit Pawar said, “There is an atmosphere of terror in the city today. Many are being threatened through hooliganism. In all my years in politics, I have never engaged in breaking parties, but now it’s all about poaching people.”

Claiming a huge controversy in the leaders leaving their parties, Ajit Pawar added, “When I asked some why they left, they said, 'Dada, the threats were there.' This is not right. Pimpri-Chinchwad residents should not tolerate this bullying.” He appealed to the public to vote for the NCP's ‘Clock’ symbol.

Pawar alleged that people are being summoned and threatened to switch sides. Former corporators have reportedly said they joined the opposition because they were threatened that their ongoing construction projects would be halted. "Do not succumb to pressure or bullying. We must finish this reign of terror," Pawar said.

Speaking about the growing traffic congestion in Hinjawadi and Chakan, Ajit Pawar said it will be addressed. He announced that metro services will be extended to Chakan, and a ring road is being built to divert external traffic. He also praised Sharad Pawar for his works in Hinjawadi and Pimpri-Chinchwad city -- as he also announced an alliance with him for the upcoming PCMC elections on 15th January 2026.