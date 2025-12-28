 BJP-Shiv Sena Meeting At Guesthouse During Model Code Sparks Row In Jalgaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBJP-Shiv Sena Meeting At Guesthouse During Model Code Sparks Row In Jalgaon

BJP-Shiv Sena Meeting At Guesthouse During Model Code Sparks Row In Jalgaon

Discussions between the BJP and the Shiv Sena regarding seat allocation for the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation were held today at the Ajanta Rest House. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Jalgaon liaison leader Sanjay Sawant, and NCP election in-charge and former MLA Santosh Chaudhary raised questions in a press conference about how these discussions took place

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
BJP-Shiv Sena Meeting At Guesthouse During Model Code Sparks Row In Jalgaon |

Jalgaon: Discussions between the BJP and the Shiv Sena regarding seat allocation for the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation were held today at the Ajanta Rest House. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Jalgaon liaison leader Sanjay Sawant and NCP election in-charge and former MLA Santosh Chaudhary raised questions in a press conference about how these discussions took place at the guesthouse while the code of conduct was in effect. They informed that they have filed a complaint with the District Collector regarding this violation of the code of conduct.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and the Shinde Sena, has not yet finalised seat allocation. Discussions regarding this were held today at the Ajanta Government Rest House. Minister Girish Mahajan, MLA Mangesh Chavan, and MLA Suresh Damu Bhole from the BJP, and Minister Gulabrao Patil from the Shinde Sena were present. As soon as it became known that the MLAs and ministers were at the guesthouse for a meeting, the Uddhav Thackeray faction raised objections.

A peculiar answer was given that they had gone to the washroom. Sanjay Sawant and Santosh Chaudhary ridiculed this answer, asking how so many people could be in the washroom at the same time, and whether two ministers went to the washroom together.

Read Also
Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-SP Announce Alliance For Jalgaon Municipal Polls
article-image

They stated that they would not rest until a case is registered regarding this matter. The seat-sharing discussions at the guesthouse became a topic of much discussion among political parties today.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Congress Rejects AAP Government’s Claims On Crime And Drugs, Says Law And Order Situation Has Sharply Deteriorated
Punjab Congress Rejects AAP Government’s Claims On Crime And Drugs, Says Law And Order Situation Has Sharply Deteriorated
Major Relief For Mumbai Residents As State Approves Revised Amnesty Scheme To Regularise Non-OC Buildings Built Before 2016
Major Relief For Mumbai Residents As State Approves Revised Amnesty Scheme To Regularise Non-OC Buildings Built Before 2016
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 28, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 28, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Ration Black-Marketing Racket, Arrests Habitual Offender And Seizes Food Grains Worth ₹26 Lakh
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Ration Black-Marketing Racket, Arrests Habitual Offender And Seizes Food Grains Worth ₹26 Lakh

Meanwhile, when it became clear that the BJP was refusing to give more seats to the Shinde Sena in the seat-sharing agreement, Gulabrao Patil abruptly left the guesthouse. This led to a scramble among BJP leaders to appease him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP-Shiv Sena Meeting At Guesthouse During Model Code Sparks Row In Jalgaon

BJP-Shiv Sena Meeting At Guesthouse During Model Code Sparks Row In Jalgaon

Pune Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Announces Reunion With Sharad Pawar In Pimpri-Chinchwad; NCP & NCP-SP...

Pune Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Announces Reunion With Sharad Pawar In Pimpri-Chinchwad; NCP & NCP-SP...

Parbhani: VHP & Bajrang Dal Protest Alleging Targeted Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Parbhani: VHP & Bajrang Dal Protest Alleging Targeted Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Hingoli: 47 Child Marriages Prevented In 2025; District Sees Alarming Rise Despite Awareness Drives

Hingoli: 47 Child Marriages Prevented In 2025; District Sees Alarming Rise Despite Awareness Drives

Nanded: BJP To Back Marathwada Janhit Party In ‘Difficult’ Wards As Civic Poll Strategy Shifts

Nanded: BJP To Back Marathwada Janhit Party In ‘Difficult’ Wards As Civic Poll Strategy Shifts