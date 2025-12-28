Hingoli: 47 Child Marriages Prevented In 2025; District Sees Alarming Rise Despite Awareness Drives | Representational Image

Hingoli: A rise in the number of child marriages organised in Hingoli district compared to last year has put the administration on alert, with the women and child welfare machinery intensifying vigilance. The women and child welfare committee has averted 47 child marriages from Jan 1, 2025, to Dec 2025.

Although the Child Marriage Prohibition Act was enacted in 2006, child marriages continue to be conducted in several areas. To curb the practice, a district child protection committee has been constituted. On receiving information about such marriages, committee members visit the venue and stop the ceremonies. Officials said 47 child marriages were prevented this year, and the overall trend indicates an increase compared to the previous year.

Under the guidance of District Collector and Chairman of the Child Marriage Prevention Committee Rahul Gupta, District Women and Child Welfare Officer Santosh Darpalwar, District Child Protection Officer Saraswati Korde, legal expert Anuradha Pandit, and other team members have made concerted efforts to prevent child marriages. Continuous vigilance is maintained through the women and child welfare office, the district child protection cell and coordination with the child helpline.

To prevent child marriages, the committee has undertaken large-scale awareness campaigns. A toll-free child helpline number has also been made available for citizens to report such incidents. On receiving information, committee members visit the venue, verify documents of the bride and bridegroom, initiate necessary legal action and counsel the parents.

According to official statistics, 16 child marriages were stopped in 2024, while the number rose to 49 in 2025. Despite sustained awareness efforts, child marriages have increased by 33% compared to the last two years.

Officials said two child marriages were averted in January, five in February, 12 in March, 10 in April, 14 in May, one each in June, August and September, two in July and two in November. In all, 47 child marriages were stopped during the year.

Darpalwar said the legal marriageable age is 18 for girls and 21 for boys. “If girls and boys are married at a younger age, their mental and physical health is adversely affected. The health of both the mother and the baby also suffers. People should therefore marry their sons and daughters only after they attain the legal marriageable age,” he said.