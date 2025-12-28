Pune: Surprising Scenes In Baramati As NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Calls Businessman Gautam Adani Her ‘Elder Brother’, While Adani Calls Sharad Pawar His ‘Guide’ | VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: In a surprising turn of events, which has raised eyebrows across the nation, the usual critic of businessman Gautam Adani, the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), praised him for his work. NCP-SP Baramati MP Supriya Sule called Adani her elder brother-esque figure, while Adani praised former Union Minister Sharad Pawar and called him his guide on Sunday.

An extraordinary scene unfolded in Baramati as soon as businessman Gautam Adani arrived in Baramati, as NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar took the driver’s seat himself to chauffeur Adani’s vehicle. Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sat right beside him. Seeing the uncle and nephew set aside their political differences to welcome Adani in the same car raised many eyebrows. Following this, the Sharad Pawar Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence was inaugurated in the presence of Sharad Pawar and the entire family.

‘Gautam Adani is Like an Elder Brother.’ – Supriya Sule

During the ceremony, MP Supriya Sule’s statement grabbed everyone’s attention. Commenting on their family ties with the industrialist, she said, “The Adani and Pawar families have shared a bond of affection for the last 30 years. For me, Gautam Adani is like an elder brother. Whether it is good news or bitter news in my life, he is the brother I share it with.”

She added, “Sometimes, he even scolds me with a sense of right. Gautam Adani has been successful not just in India but globally, and we are truly proud of that.”

‘Sharad Pawar is My Guide.’ – Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani also expressed his deep respect for the veteran leader. In his address during the inauguration, he said, “I am fortunate to have known Sharad Pawar for over three decades, and what I have learnt from him is incomparable. Beyond his knowledge, his understanding and empathy leave the deepest impression. I have visited Baramati many times, and what Sharad Pawar has achieved here is much more than just ‘development’.

“A leader like him shows what good politics looks like. He has transformed agriculture, strengthened cooperatives, and boosted entrepreneurship. He is a guide for me,” added Adani.

Meanwhile, for the first time since the political split, all the prominent faces of the Pawar family participated in the same event. Along with NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, and other family members were present to welcome Adani. This was later followed by Ajit Pawar announcing both NCP factions reuniting in Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body polls, which are scheduled for 15th January 2026.

Not That Surprising Moment?

While the NCP (SP) and the INDIA bloc have frequently targeted the Adani Group’s alleged proximity to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, it can be said that MP Supriya Sule has maintained a nuanced stance. She has often separated corporate allegations from her 30-year family bond with Gautam Adani and has given neutral statements whenever asked questions regarding him.

Following allegations related to the Adani money-syphoning scandal, as raised in the Hindenburg report and enquiries involving SEBI, when asked about it in the media in August 2024, MP Sule demanded institutional accountability rather than attacking the individual directly. She had said, "There should be a discussion in Parliament on Hindenburg Research's allegations. Let's wait for the data to come. At present, the allegations have been denied."

On the political mediation allegations question in November 2024, while responding to claims that Adani mediated a 2019 meeting between the BJP and NCP, Sule was critical of the narrative, saying, "I am not aware of any such meeting. Whether it happened or not, I don't know. None of us were even aware of the early morning oath ceremony."