Over 27,000 Women Examined In Dhule's 'Swasth Nari-Sashakt Parivar' Campaign

In the ‘Swasth Nari-Sashakt Parivar’ campaign that started in Dhule district on September 17, 27, 168 women have been examined so far, and 1,668 patients have been examined by experts at the district and sub-district hospital level, and special care has been taken of their health, informed the District Health Officer of Zilla Parishad, Dr Sachin Bodke.

To strengthen the concept of ‘Sashakt Stree-Sasakht Parivar-Sashakt Samaj’, Swasth Nari-Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan is being implemented at the village level through 41 primary health centres and 232 sub-centres in the district.

Through this campaign, free health services and guidance are being provided to women by focusing on their health needs. 20 types of examinations of women are being done in these camps.

Activities such as pregnant mother check-up, diabetes check-up, dental health check-up, cancer check-up, tuberculosis, sickle cell check-up, anemia check-up, nutrition and diet consultation, diet guidance for pregnant and lactating mothers, nutrition for children, menstrual hygiene, mother and child safety, distribution of Abha card, distribution of sickle cell card, blood donation camp, organ donation registration etc. are being implemented.

Through this camp, the message of 'Women's health means family health' is being conveyed to every household. District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Aziz Sheikh, District Surgeon Dr Datta Degavkar, and District Health Officer Dr Bodke have appealed to women in the district to take advantage of the health camps.