Jalgaon Becomes Second Zone In Maharashtra To Cross 100 MW Solar Capacity

Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, 35 thousand consumers in the Jalgaon zone are generating electricity by installing solar power sets on their roofs. Their installed capacity is 128.19 MW, and Jalgaon is only the second zone of MSEDCL after Nagpur to cross the 100 mark in the state, informed Jalgaon zone Chief Engineer I.A. Mulani today.

The Central Government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme in February 2024 to ensure that household consumers who consume up to three hundred units of electricity per month get free electricity and also earn income by selling excess electricity.

Under this scheme, household consumers are getting the opportunity to get about 120 to 360 units of electricity free every month through a solar power generation project of 1 to 3 kW capacity on the roof of their houses. Therefore, this scheme is getting a good response from electricity consumers in the Jalgaon zone.

Various banks are providing loans at concessional interest rates to domestic electricity consumers to install solar power generation sets on their roofs, and the loan process has also been simplified. Rural consumers are being encouraged to take advantage of this scheme through gatherings. Along with this, applications up to 10 kW are being automatically approved through an online portal by MSEDCL, and solar net meters are also being made available by MSEDCL.

The electricity generated from the solar projects implemented under this scheme can be used by the concerned consumers during the day. Moreover, if there is any electricity left after meeting the needs of the consumer, MSEDCLis adjusting it in the electricity bill of the concerned consumers.

For rooftop solar power projects, domestic electricity consumers are getting a direct subsidy of Rs. 30 thousand for one kilowatt, Rs. 60 thousand for two kilowatts and a maximum of Rs. 78 thousand for three kilowatts and above. This scheme is very useful for domestic electricity consumers with a monthly electricity consumption of up to 300 units. Also, free electricity will be available for household electricity consumption from these solar projects for about 25 years.

The scheme is getting a good response from the customers in the Jalgaon zone of MSEDCL. So far, 34 thousand 757 customers in the circle have taken advantage of the Suryaghar scheme.

Out of this, 21 thousand 354 customers in the Jalgaon zone have taken advantage of 79.37 MW, 9 thousand 254 customers in the Dhule circle have taken advantage of 33.97 MW, and 4 thousand 419 customers in the Nandurbar circle have started generating electricity by installing solar energy sets with a capacity of 14.85 MW on the roof of their houses.

Under the PM-Suryaghar scheme, customers who install solar energy sets are getting almost free electricity. Domestic customers and residential complexes should take advantage of this scheme, which is subsidised by the government. This has been appealed by I. A.Mulani, Chief Engineer of Mahavitaran Jalgaon Zone.