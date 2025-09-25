Jalgaon: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Officer Caught Taking Rs 15,000 Bribe

Talathi Arrested Red-Handed By ACB In Nashik’s Chehadi For Taking Rs 1K Bribe | Representative Image

An officer of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board was caught in the net of the Jalgaon Anti-Corruption Department on Wednesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 and was arrested.

During a search conducted at the office, Rs 2 lakh 26 thousand was found in his handbag, while Rs 4 lakh 53 thousand was found in a search conducted at his home, the Anti-Corruption Office said today.

According to the information provided by the office, Rajendra Pandurang Suryavanshi is working as a Class-2 officer in the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board here. The complainant in this case is a manager in a hospital in Raver, and his hospital had applied for a certificate related to hospital biowaste on March 16, 2025.

The concerned officer had made mistakes in this application. Later, the concerned applied to the Nashik office of the Pollution Control Board to obtain the said certificate and obtained the certificate. When the complainant went to the office to withdraw the application from the Jalgaon office, the Pollution Control Board officer Suryavanshi demanded Rs 15,000. Since the complainant did not want to pay a bribe, he filed a complaint with the ACB.

After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid. Rajendra Suryavanshi asked a private person, Manoj Gajre, to pay the amount. The Anti-Corruption Department caught the two while accepting the money. While searching Rajendra Suryavanshi's office, Rs 2 lakh 26 thousand in cash was found in his handbag, while during the search of his house, it was said today that Rs 4 lakh 53 thousand was found. This action was taken under the guidance of Yogesh Thakur, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Anti-Corruption Department.



Two police constables were caught in Amalner

On Tuesday, two police constables of Amalner Police Station, Amol Rajendra Patil and Jitendra Ramanlal Nikumbh, were caught by the Anti-Corruption Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 12 thousand from their relatives to continue the illegal business of filling LPG gas in vehicles.

At the end of December 2024, the Jalgaon Anti-Corruption Department had registered 37 cases. This year, in 2025, 32 cases have been registered in September alone.