Pune VIDEOS: Metro Conducts Successful Trial Run On Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line; Metro Operates Up To Balewadi For The First Time | Sourced

Pune: On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) conducted a successful metro trial run on the Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi route. For the first time, the metro was taken out onto the Katraj Dehu Road bypass section of the Mumbai - Bengaluru Highway up until the Balewadi area. The trial run took place on Wednesday morning.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A PITCMRL official said, "The metro ran from the Maan depot to the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi. This marks the first time the metro has traveled outside the Hinjewadi area, as the three previous trials were all within the Hinjawadi area."

He further said, "The successful trial, which covered the route from Maan depot to Station Number 10 near the Mhalunge-Balewadi Sports Complex, was conducted in the presence of metro officials, staff, and technicians."

Metro Line 3 Expected To Improve Urban Mobility

The Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi route, Metro Line 3 of Pune Metro, is expected to significantly improve Pune's urban mobility and daily commuting experience once completed. It will help in reducing the traffic congestion problems in multiple areas including Hinjawadi, Baner, Balewadi, Shivajinagar and others. The fully elevated 23.3 km corridor with 23 stations will provide a smooth, punctual alternative to road transport, enhancing convenience especially for IT professionals and residents. The metro line's initial deadline was March 2025, but due to delays, full operations are now expected by March 2026.