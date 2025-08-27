Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Hours-Long Jams As Devotees Head To Konkan For Ganeshotsav

Mumbai witnessed heavy traffic on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on Wednesday morning, August 27, as thousands of citizens began their journey home to celebrate Ganeshotsav. The festive rush brought vehicles to a crawl on the busy stretch, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

The 10-day festival, which begins today on Ganesh Chaturthi, is one of Maharashtra’s most cherished celebrations. Families across the state welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes, societies and mandals with devotion and joy. For many Mumbaikars, the Konkan coast holds a special place during the festival. Known as a cultural heartland of Ganeshotsav, the region comes alive with unique traditions, age-old rituals and a strong sense of community spirit. It is no surprise then that thousands flock to Konkan each year to celebrate the festival amidst its vibrant atmosphere.

While traffic on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway is a common sight over weekends, the festive season has intensified the rush. Vehicles were lined up bumper-to-bumper, particularly in the ghat sections leading to Pune, where congestion worsened as processions and preparations for Ganpati aagman – the ceremonial welcome of the deity – got underway.

Police and highway authorities have been deployed in large numbers to manage the swelling traffic. Barricades, diversions and additional patrols have been put in place to ease the movement of vehicles and ensure safety on the busy route. With lakhs of people travelling simultaneously, officials have appealed to citizens to remain patient, follow traffic instructions and plan their journeys with care.

Ganesh Utsav preparations are also in full swing across Maharashtra, with police stepping up security in cities, towns and villages. From crowd management at large mandals to strict checks on immersion routes, the force has been working round-the-clock to ensure that the festivities unfold smoothly.

Despite the traffic snarls, the festive spirit remains undimmed. For countless devotees, the annual journey home is as much a part of the tradition as the festival itself – a reminder of how deeply Ganeshotsav binds families, communities and regions together in celebration.