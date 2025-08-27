Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai's Famous Khetwadi Ganpati Pandal Embraces ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme As Tribute To Indian Armed Forces | File

Mumbai: Khetwadi Sarojini Ganesh Utsav Mandal has unveiled a 32-foot Ganesh idol for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, themed on Mission Sindoor to honor India’s defense forces. Mandal secretary Vinayak Ghadse said the theme pays tribute to successful military operations. The initiative aligns with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ call for Ganesh mandals to adopt Operation Sindoor themes, spreading patriotism and unity during the festival.

Mumbai’s iconic Khetwadi neighborhood is abuzz with devotion and patriotism this Ganesh Chaturthi. The Sarojini Ganesh Utsav Mandal of Khetwadi Fourth Cross Lane has unveiled a majestic 32-foot Ganesh idol themed on Mission Sindoor, honoring India’s defense forces. “This year, our mandal… presented a 32-foot Ganesh idol… themed the idol on Mission Sindoor to honor India’s defense forces’ successful operations,” said Vinayak Ghadse, secretary of the mandal.

This move resonates with the statewide call from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who encouraged Ganesh mandals to adopt Operation Sindoor themes to foster awareness and unity during the festival.

Meanwhile, Khetwadi’s legendary Khetwadi cha Raja continues to draw attention. This year’s avatar is centered around Chandrayaan-3, celebrating India’s lunar achievements,a theme that blends awe with aspiration.

Across Mumbai, creativity and cultural diversity shine. The Lalbaugcha Raja has made a grand return, unveiled in a royal maroon robe with a golden mandap and a shining chakra, marking the start of the city’s biggest public celebration.

Other creativity-packed pandals include a striking half-and-half Ganesh idol by the Khetwadi Cha Ganadhish Mandal, one half as Lord Shiva, the other as Goddess Parvati, symbolizing divine harmony and balance.

From thematic tributes to space missions and national pride to innovative artistry, Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav this year weaves spirituality with contemporary reverence. Amid the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” the city’s pandals, especially in Khetwadi, stand as vibrant testaments to devotion, creativity, and unity.