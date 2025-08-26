IN PICS: Devotees Carry Lord Ganesha Idols From Lalbaug To Homes For Ganeshotsav Celebrations In Mumbai

By: Alok Dubey | August 26, 2025
Ganeshotsav in Mumbai officially begins tomorrow, marking the start of one of the city’s most vibrant and eagerly awaited festivals.
FPJ| Vijay Gohil
Today, thousands of devotees carried beautifully adorned idols of Lord Ganesha from Lalbaug to their homes in joyful processions.
The festival lasts for 10 days and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across Mumbai’s diverse communities.
Many devotees believe that bringing the Ganesha idol into their homes during Ganeshotsav brings blessings, prosperity, and good fortune to their families.
Devotees are carrying Bappa in taxis, enjoying the festive atmosphere as they take Lord Ganesha home for the 10-day celebration.
Ganeshotsav serves as a unifying event that brings together people from all walks of life in a joyous celebration of faith, community, and devotion.
The processions are lively and colorful, filled with traditional music, dance, chanting, and prayers that reflect the rich cultural heritage of Mumbai.
