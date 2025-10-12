Thackeray Brothers Unite Over Family Lunch At Matoshree Residence Ahead Of BMC Polls | FPJ

Mumbai: In a warm and symbolic gesture, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, for a “family lunch” on Sunday. Raj Thackeray was accompanied by his mother and other family members. While Raj described the visit as a personal one, it has stirred fresh speculation about a political alliance between the two cousins ahead of the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections later this year.

“It’s a family meeting. My mother is with me,” Raj told reporters as he entered Matoshree. But for political observers, this was much more than just a casual lunch. This meeting marks the sixth such interaction between the Thackeray cousins in recent months, pointing to a growing closeness that is both personal and political.

The renewed bond between Raj and Uddhav first became visible in July, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi" — their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions. Raj had visited Uddhav on his birthday in July, and Uddhav returned the gesture during Ganpati celebrations at Raj’s Shivteerth residence in Dadar in August.

Behind the scenes, sources say the two parties are discussing a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming BMC polls. MNS is believed to be asking for 90 to 95 seats in Mumbai. A formal alliance between the two could significantly impact the political landscape by consolidating Marathi votes in Mumbai, Thane, and other key areas.

With the BMC being India’s richest civic body, a combined Sena (UBT) and MNS front could pose a serious challenge to the ruling Mahayuti coalition led by the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s faction. What began as family visits may now be setting the stage for a political realignment that could reshape the future of Maharashtra politics.

