Nashik Police Crack Down On Nylon Manja: 114 Booked, MCOCA Action Likely

Nashik: The police have taken major action against those selling and using nylon manja before and after Makar Sankranti. Action was taken against a total of 114 people, with 74 vendors being directly ordered to be externed, and cases registered against 14 parents. However, as nylon manja is still being found in many places, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has warned that action will be taken against vendors under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), which is used against organised crime.

Kite flying is a major activity in the Nashik city and district during Makar Sankranti. However, the banned nylon manja is widely used in many places. Last year, some people lost their lives due to nylon kite string, and many were seriously injured. Therefore, the police have launched a strict campaign against the banned nylon kite string. As investigations revealed that the string is being secretly used on a large scale, major raids are being conducted on vendors.

Young man seriously injured in Niphad

Two days ago, in the Kasbe Sukene area of Niphad taluka, a young man named Bhausaheb Hilam was going home by vehicle. He was seriously injured when a nylon manja got entangled around his neck near the bus stand. Fortunately, his life was saved, and he is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Following this incident, the villagers expressed their anger and demanded strict action against the nylon manja vendors.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, “The manufacture, sale, use, and storage of nylon manja are completely banned in the city. Instructions have been given to all police stations and the crime branch to take action. Action is underway. Cases will be registered against those selling nylon kite string and also against the parents if minor children are found using it. Gangs involved in the trade of Manja in a chain and organised manner will face action under MCOCA.”

Environmentalist Devang Jani said, “Nylon manja sellers in Nashik city do not fear the law. Citizens are demanding that the power of the law be shown to them, just like other habitual offenders. The period of externment should be extended, and stricter action should be taken.”

It is expected that this police campaign will be effective in stopping accidents caused by nylon manaja. Citizens are also being appealed to to not use the banned Manja and to inform the police about its sale.