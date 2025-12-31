Pune's Sassoon Hospital Conducts 35th Kidney Transplant; Mother Donates Kidney To Save Son | Anand Chaini

Pune's Sassoon General Hospital has successfully carried out its 35th kidney transplant, giving a new lease of life to a 22-year-old student from an economically weak family.

The 22-year-old, a science student, was diagnosed with severe high blood pressure in January 2023, which later led to kidney failure. Doctors advised immediate dialysis followed by a kidney transplant. Dialysis began on January 7, 2023. But the family struggled after the process began.

The patient’s parents approached several private hospitals for a transplant, but the costs ranged from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh, which was a high amount for the family. The boy’s father is the sole breadwinner and is working as a cleaner with the BVG Group and earning just ₹13,000 per month, barely enough to meet the family’s daily needs.

With no financial options left, the family learned through acquaintances that kidney transplants were being performed at Sassoon Hospital at a very low cost.

On approaching the hospital, they were guided by Social Service Superintendent Satyawan Suravase and Arun Bansode, who explained government schemes, financial aid options, and the transplant process in detail.

Following counselling and medical evaluation by nephrologists Dr Sandeep Morkhandikar and Dr Niranjan Ambekar, the patient’s mother came forward to donate one of her kidneys.

After completing all mandatory medical tests and legal procedures under the Human Organ Transplant Act, the proposal was approved by the Divisional Human Organ Transplant Authority Committee.

The transplant surgery was successfully performed on Saturday, December 27, 2025, under the guidance of Dean Dr Eknath Pawar, Medical Superintendent Dr Yallapa Jadhav, Head of Surgery Dr Lata Bhoir, and Head of the Human Organ Transplant Programme Dr Kiran Kumar Jadhav.

All kidney transplants at Sassoon Hospital are conducted under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring that treatment remains affordable for poor and needy patients. Additional expenses for medicines and tests are kept minimal, with further financial support arranged through charitable organisations such as Tata Trust, Mahavir Manav Seva Trust, Mukul-Madhav Foundation and others.

Hospital authorities have appealed to economically weaker patients requiring organ transplants to approach Sassoon Hospital, assuring them of quality treatment at affordable costs.