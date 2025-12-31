After A Tough 2025, Pune Eyes A Rebuild: Key Infrastructure Projects That Could Transform 2026

Pune City | Representative Image | Unsplash

Pune: As 2025 comes to an end, the year has undoubtedly been difficult for Punekars. The quality of life seems to be deteriorating day by day, and many citizens have lost hope for improvement in the coming year. However, there is still something to look forward to as 2026 approaches. With several major infrastructure projects set to begin and others expected to be completed in 2026, Punekars can hope for a breath of relief from their hectic daily routines. Roads, public transport, and overall infrastructure are expected to receive significant upgrades.

The following developments are expected to take place by the end of 2026:

- University Square Flyover: The much-anticipated Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Square is expected to be open fully in 2026, as Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has announced they target it to be completed by 2026. This flyover will help ease traffic congestion for commuters travelling to Shivajinagar, Aundh, Baner, Pashan, and other areas.

- Integrated Double-Decker Flyover Hadapsar: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) are working on an integrated structure over the Mula-Mutha river. It's expected to finish by late 2026, and residents hope it will ease traffic in the Hadapsar and Kharadi area.

- Katraj Six-Lane Flyover (NH-548DD): To solve the bottleneck at Katraj Junction (near the zoo), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a massive six-lane flyover. It's planned that this flyover will be operational by June 2026. This will allow traffic heading toward Kondhwa or the Mumbai-Bangalore Bypass to skip the heavily congested Katraj Dairy junction.

- Sadhu Vaswani Bridge Reconstruction: The old, narrow bridge near Pune Railway Station was demolished to make way for a wider, modern structure. Construction of the new bridge is moving at an accelerated pace as the targeted completion remains March 2026. Restoring this link is vital for traffic moving between Koregaon Park, Camp, and the Pune Railway Station.

- Works On The Old Mumbai-Pune Highway: Along with the metro project, the old Mumbai–Pune Highway from Dapodi to Nigdi is undergoing multiple works. A massive 1,000 mm diameter pipeline is being laid underground to address water scarcity in areas under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). In addition, PCMC is redesigning the road surface and pedestrian facilities under the “Urban Street” initiative, which will be implemented alongside the highway project. Both projects are expected to be completed by mid-2026.

- Infra Works In PCMC: Various road works in Pimpri-Chinchwad are scheduled to be completed in 2026, including the subway at Rakshak Chowk in Pimple Nilakh and the Dairy Farm railway overbridge in Pimpri. The bridge near Chinchwad railway station is also set to undergo repairs. These projects are expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the area.

- Metro Routes: PMRDA has claimed that they will stick to the deadline of March 2026, and the Pune Metro Line 3 from Shivajinagar to Hinjawadi will be operational this year. Also, the extended line’s work is 50% complete, which connects Pimpri to Nigdi. Work is expected to begin on the Swargate-Katraj line and other proposed metro lines in the city too this year.

- Public Transport Boost: With Metro plans in place already, Pune looks forward to an overall boost in public transport. It includes plans to increase the fleet of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and steps to improve the local train service from Pune to Lonavala.

- Water Woes To Be Addressed: Pipeline work for Sangvi, Dapodi, and other nearby areas is currently underway in PCMC. Meanwhile, politicians have promised a daily water supply for Pimpri-Chinchwad (where residents have been receiving water on alternate days since 2019), as well as a regular, consistent, and clean water supply for Pune. Efforts are ongoing by both PMC and PCMC to get water through additional sources.

- Ring Road & Purandar Airport Work Expected To Begin: Residents expect that this year, the work for the inner and outer ring roads aimed at reducing traffic in Pune will begin. Meanwhile, the government expects to start the work for Purandar Airport too this year. This will overall improve the connectivity in Pune District and will boost the economy as well.

- Rural Pune Developments: By 2026, Pune is set for major connectivity upgrades, including the opening of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway “Missing Link” in March 2026. Rural Indrayani river rejuvenation, Talegaon–Chakan corridor works, and early construction on the Pune–Shirur elevated road will also accelerate regional mobility and infrastructure this year.

- People’s Representation to Increase: With elections for Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats completed, and elections for PMC, PCMC, and other local bodies in the district set to take place soon, citizens are expected to receive better representation. Corporators, councillors, and other elected members will act as a bridge between the administration and the public, ensuring that people’s issues are heard and, hopefully, resolved in 2026.