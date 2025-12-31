Merged With Pune Civic Body In 2017, Still Waiting For Development: Khadakwasla Voters Speak Out | File Photo

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections round the corner, the political atmosphere in the city is heating up. Candidates have completed the process of filing their nomination papers, and once the final list of contestants is declared, the campaign is expected to intensify with rallies and outreach programmes across all wards starting January 3.

In the midst of this electoral build-up, voters from the Khadakwasla area are drawing attention as they prepare to participate in a PMC election for the first time after their locality was merged into the municipal limits in 2017. Residents have come together to outline a citizen manifesto, highlighting long-pending civic issues that they expect the incoming corporator to resolve.

The foremost demand raised by residents is the supply of clean and filtered drinking water. Despite being part of the PMC, several areas of Khadakwasla still do not receive purified water, which compels residents to rely on private tankers or domestic filtration systems.

Chandrakant Kokate, a resident of Kirkatwadi, said, “We still don't have access to safe drinking water. The water pipeline is of the gram panchayat, and we want a 24-hour water supply. We now get water directly from the well or dam without any filtration process. During the GBS outbreak, our area was severely impacted. Even after the merger, the issue remains unresolved.”

Another major concern is the lack of visible development in the area. Residents allege that infrastructure growth has been negligible, affecting roads, drainage and other basic amenities. They also pointed out that property values in the area have not appreciated as expected. In fact, some residents claim that the value of their properties is declining due to poor civic facilities and slow development.

Yogita Ahire, a resident of Khadakwasla, said, “My vote will only go to a candidate who will improve the roads and overall development of this area. Roads are a real issue here and there is also no big hospital in this area. PMC dawakhana facilities are there, but they provide only limited treatment. Private hospitals are way too expensive, so we want a good maternity hospital in this area.”

“Municipal taxes are high, but basic facilities are lacking. Heavy dumper trucks are causing traffic jams, and the dust from these vehicles is affecting people’s health and worsening air quality. When the PMC has not even prepared a Development Plan yet, it is quite unclear how real development will happen in this area,” said Narendra Hagawane, former sarpanch of Kirkatwadi.

Rajesh Jadhav, another resident of Khadakwasla, said, “We lack basic facilities just like other Punekars. Our demands are very basic, like clean air and purified water. We don't have parks for kids to play or open spaces for elderly people to walk. We even lack road connectivity and there are no street lights. Whoever takes these issues into account and works on them will get our vote.”

Sandeep Nanaware, a farmer, said, “We were happy when we were told that our village would be included under PMC because we thought our lives would become much easier and we would get better facilities. But today, we feel deprived of everything. The worst part is that we are paying high taxes and getting nothing in return. Mining activity in the area is resulting in air pollution. Stone crusher dealers are influential and have political affiliations, due to which no action is being taken against them.”

With the civic polls approaching, Khadakwasla voters say they will closely assess candidates on their commitment to addressing these issues. Residents are hopeful that the new corporator elected to the PMC will prioritise basic amenities and ensure that the benefits of municipal inclusion finally reach the area.