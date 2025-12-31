 New Year’s Eve Special: Pune Metro To Run Non-Stop Till 6 AM On January 1
New Year’s Eve Special: Pune Metro To Run Non-Stop Till 6 AM On January 1

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pune Metro wrote, "Let’s welcome the New Year with an eco-friendly Pune Metro journey. Let’s begin 2026 in a smart and comfortable way!"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
New Year’s Eve Special: Pune Metro To Run Non-Stop Till 6 AM On January 1 | File Photo

In good news for Punekars partying late into the night on December 31, the Pune Metro has announced an extension of its operations.

The Pune Metro said it will operate throughout the night till 6 am on January 1.

During this period, trains will run every 20 minutes. Regular services will resume from 6 am on January 1.

article-image

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pune Metro wrote, "Let us make a resolution in the upcoming year 2026 to follow all Pune Metro rules and make the metro journey safe and comfortable for ourselves and fellow passengers!"

Meanwhile, the New Year is set to bring much-needed respite to the residents of Pune with the opening of Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro.

article-image

According to assurances given by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro line will become operational by March 2026.

The 23.3 km elevated line, which is approximately 90% complete, is on track to meet this deadline, he added.

Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro line is set to have 23 stations: Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjawadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court are the planned stations, with the depot located in Mann village.

article-image

The opening of this line is likely to solve the traffic problem in the areas of Baner, Balewadi and Hinjawadi.

