Kolhapur: Bank Of India's Two New Branches Inaugurated At Ichalkaranji Station & Tarabai Park | Sourced

Reinforcing its commitment to the socio-economic development of Kolhapur district, Bank of India, Kolhapur Zone, has inaugurated two new branches — Ichalkaranji Station Branch and Tarabai Park Branch — marking a major step in expanding quality banking services across this rapidly growing industrial and agricultural belt.

Kolhapur district is witnessing robust growth in MSMEs, textile industries, sugar and allied sectors, agri-business, trade and services. The opening of these two strategically located branches will significantly enhance access to credit, promote financial inclusion, and support entrepreneurs, farmers and households, thereby contributing directly to the district’s economic momentum.

Both inauguration programmes were conducted under the able leadership and guidance of Punit Dwivedi, Zonal Manager, Kolhapur Zone, along with Vishal Kumar Singh, Deputy Zonal Manager, and Sunil Khare, Deputy Zonal Manager (Recovery).

The Tarabai Park Branch was inaugurated by Usha Thorat, former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, whose esteemed presence underlined the importance of a strong public sector banking network in regional development. The Ichalkaranji Station Branch was inaugurated by the Zonal Manager, Punit Dwivedi, reflecting the Bank’s focused approach towards strengthening its footprint in key business hubs.

This achievement was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the GOD and CSD teams of Kolhapur Zone, who ensured that both branches were operationalised smoothly within a short timeframe. The management expressed heartfelt appreciation to all team members involved in this successful initiative.

As these new branches begin operations, Bank of India extends its best wishes to the branch heads and their teams for achieving strong business growth and nurturing long-term customer relationships.

The inauguration of these branches once again reaffirms Bank of India’s pivotal role in driving the economic development of Kolhapur district, supporting local enterprises, empowering farmers, and strengthening the region’s financial ecosystem.

“Kolhapur district is emerging as a major growth engine with strong potential in MSMEs, textiles, sugar and agri-based industries. The inauguration of Ichalkaranji Station and Tarabai Park branches is a strategic step to bring quality banking services closer to people and businesses. Bank of India remains committed to supporting local entrepreneurs, farmers and households, and contributing meaningfully to the district’s overall development," said Punit Dwivedi, Zonal Manager, BOI Kolhapur.