Alliance Collapse Triggers Political Unrest Among Civic Poll Aspirants In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the disagreement over alliances in both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi, dissatisfied aspirants who did not receive the candidature of their choicest political party sparked unrest in the political arena. Political parties are now fearing rebellion from these disgruntled aspirants.

Political parties, under the guise of formulating alliances, kept aspirants on a ventilator till Tuesday morning. However, the alliance broke down as no satisfactory solution emerged from negotiations between the BJP and Shiv Sena. The BJP hastily declared its list of candidates. Those who did not receive the candidature began blaming party leaders. Almost all political parties are now contesting the elections independently without any alliance.

After the parties had made their decisions, aspirants were left in a dilemma. Many aspirants obtained forms from other political parties and filed their nominations. As many as 1,870 nomination forms have been submitted for 115 corporator seats across all nine returning officers’ offices so far. Scrutiny of the forms will be conducted on Wednesday.

The sale and submission of nomination forms began on December 23. Around 6,000 forms were sold. However, aspirants remained on a ventilator as alliance decisions were pending. The last date for submission was December 30. Discussions on alliances continued till Monday, and almost all parties decided to contest independently on Tuesday.

After the alliance broke, the BJP gave candidature to 93 aspirants, including 46 new faces. Shiv Sena gave candidature to 99 candidates. Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded 99 candidates, Congress 80 candidates, BSP 22 candidates, NCP (AP) 81 candidates, NCP (SP) 25 candidates, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) 70 candidates.

Those who did not receive the candidature of their choicest political parties created a ruckus outside party offices. RPI (Athawale) activists created a ruckus in front of the BJP office after the alliance broke. A similar situation was witnessed outside the VBA office.