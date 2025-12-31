Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seize 86 Kg Ganja Worth ₹57.66 Lakh In Year-End Crackdown

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Logo | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: As the 2025 year-end celebrations finish, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have cracked down on marijuana (ganja) smuggling, seizing over 86 kgs of the contraband worth Rs 57.66 lakh, officials announced on Tuesday. Two actions were taken on the days leading up to the New Year’s Eve celebrations, and both were taken by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Crime Branch.

55 Kg Ganja Busted In Akurdi

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, an interstate ganja smuggling racket was busted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, which resulted in four arrests and the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 42.16 Lakh. The operation was done under the directives of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey and the supervision of senior officials, including DCP (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar and ACP (Crime 2) Pravin More.

The action was taken near the Silai Store on the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway in Akurdi around 1:10 AM on Friday (26th February). Acting on confidential intelligence received by police personnel, officials raided the spot and apprehended Noor Mohammad Shirazuddin Shaikh and Ayesha Shaikh from Chikhali, along with Mohiyuddin Liyakat Qureshi of Chinchwad and Reshma Mohite of Rajgurunagar (Khed Tehsil).

Action By Anti-Narcotics Cell | Sourced

In this action, police seized 55.575 kg of ganja, two Skoda cars, five mobile phones, and cash, with a combined value of Rs 42,16,250. A case has been registered at Pimpri Police Station under the NDPS Act, and investigations have revealed that two of the accused have previous cases registered at Nigdi Police Station. Authorities have appealed to citizens to share information about drug-related activities by contacting 8600002320, assuring confidentiality under a “zero tolerance” policy against narcotics.

31.12 Kg of Marijuana Busted in Chakan

Meanwhile, in a separate yet connected crackdown, Crime Branch Unit 4 arrested three more accused with 31.12 kg of ganja worth Rs 15.5 lakh from Ambethan Chowk in Chakan. The action was taken on Monday (29th December) night. The accused, who are all residents of Dhule, attempted to flee upon spotting the police but were intercepted and detained.

A case has been registered at Chakan North Police Station under the NDPS Act, with Assistant Police Inspector Pawar leading the probe. The arrest and seizure come as part of a larger campaign to curb narcotics operations across Pimpri-Chinchwad, guided by senior officers including Commissioner Choubey and DCP Pawar.

Action By Crime Branch Unit 4 | Sourced

With both actions combined, police have seized over 86 kg of ganja valued at approximately Rs 57.66 lakh within just four days, reinforcing their intensified efforts to dismantle networks involved in drug distribution and interstate smuggling.