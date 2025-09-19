Pune: Chaturshringi Temple Navratri Festival 2025 To Begin September 22 With Traditional Rituals & Programs

Chaturshringi Temple, Pune | File Photo

Pune: This year’s Navratri Festival at Shri Devi Chaturshringi Temple, organised by the Temple Trust, will be celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm from 22nd September to 2nd October 2025. Upholding a tradition of over a hundred years, the Trust has planned a variety of religious, cultural, and social programmes for devotees.

Religious Programmes

The festival will commence with Ghatasthapana on Monday, 22nd September, at 8:30 AM, performed by temple manager-trustee Mr Ravindra Angal. This will be followed by Abhishek, Rudrabhishek, Mahavastra offering, and Maha Puja. All rituals will be conducted under the guidance of Shri Ram Narayan Kande Guruji.

Daily Maha Aarti will be held at 10 AM and 8 PM, accompanied by the sounds of the Shankhnad Pathak. At the Ganpati temple, there will be daily bhajans, kirtans, and discourses. Recitations of Shrisukt, Lalita Sahasranama, Mahishasur Mardini Stotra, and Vedic chants are also scheduled.

Special Programmes

On 27th September, Suyog Mitra Mandal of Gokhalenagar will organise ‘Ajibai’s Bhondla’ for the women of Nivara Old Age Home. On 1st October at 7 PM, a Navchandi Hom will be performed.

On 2nd October (Dussehra) at 5 PM, the Simollanghan Palkhi Procession will be taken out, featuring bands, dhol-tasha, lezim, nagada, choughada, enthusiastic participation of volunteers, and a spectacular flower shower from a helicopter. A special attraction this year will be a dhol-tasha troupe comprising Marathi film industry artists.

Temple Development & Facilities

Renovation work of the temple is in progress, with 80% of the new hall construction completed. This new hall is twice the size of the old one, ensuring smooth darshan for devotees, assured the Trust.

Free parking facilities are arranged at the Polytechnic Ground. For the first time, e-rickshaw and golf cart services will be available from the ground to the temple. Barricades and queue systems have been set up for organised darshan.

Security & Health

Police, paramilitary forces, security guards, and volunteers will be deployed for devotees’ safety. CCTV surveillance has been installed in the temple premises.

For health and hygiene, disinfection spraying, a cardiac ambulance, and round-the-clock medical services with four doctors and support staff will be available. Pune Municipal Corporation will also conduct the campaign “Healthy Women, Strong Families”. Free medical services will be provided.

A fire engine, 150 volunteers from the Aniruddha Seva Centre for disaster management, and a ₹2 crore insurance cover for devotees are also arranged.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives

In collaboration with the Green Hills Group, tree plantation has been undertaken on the hill behind the temple. Notably, flowers offered to the goddess are converted into organic manure for tree maintenance.

Online Facilities

To facilitate darshan, devotees can obtain online passes through www.chaturshringidevi.com. For offline distribution, three counters have been set up in the temple premises.