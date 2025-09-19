VIDEOS: Long Queues Outside KOPA Mall In Pune’s Koregaon Park As iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale In India | PTI Photo/Salman Ali

Long queues were seen outside KOPA Mall in Pune's Koregaon Park on Friday morning, following the commencement of Apple's sale of its newly launched iPhone 17 series across India.

Punekars, including youngsters and seniors, had lined up to purchase Apple's new products, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3, which were unveiled globally on September 9.

Similar queues were seen at Apple's flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi.

'I have been waiting since the morning'

Mohan Yadav, one of the potential iPhone buyers who came to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to buy Apple's new phone, said that he had been waiting for his turn since 5 am. He claimed that due to a lack of security, people often cut the queues, leading to chaos at the entrance.

"I have been waiting since the morning. I have been standing in a queue, but the security here has no responsibility. People are breaking lines. Those standing behind don't get the chance to buy the product due to a lack of responsibility among the security officials. I have been here from 5 am," Yadav told news agency ANI.

'Apple fever is quite high among the public'

Bayan Kapoor, a resident of Mumbai, also expressed his excitement for the new iPhone 17, saying that the reviews of the phone are nice and he's eager to buy one if possible.

"Apple fever is quite high among the public. The reviews of the phone are good. I just want to buy it now, provided I get a chance. I don't know if I can buy it or not due to the large crowd," added Kapoor.

Pune store launched on September 4

A massive crowd thronged KOPA Mall for the opening of Apple’s first retail store in the city and its fourth in India on September 4.

“In a city celebrated for its history and creativity, Apple Koregaon Park introduces an incredible new destination for customers to connect with all things Apple — whether they’re shopping for a new product, looking for support for one they already own and love, or seeking inspiration to bring their next big idea to life," said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail, in a press release.