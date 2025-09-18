 VIDEOS: Continuous Heavy Rain Since Monday Causes Flooding & Disruption Across Pune District
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
Pune: Since Monday morning, Pune district has seen heavy rains all around the area. It has been raining consistently without any break. It’s been over a week since Punekars saw sunlight. Multiple areas have reported flooding, waterlogging, and increased traffic congestion due to the constant downpour.

Watch Videos:

Some companies granted work from home to their employees, while schools declared a holiday on Tuesday. However, rain intensity was particularly low that day. Since Thursday afternoon, torrential rains have hit key parts of Pune including Baner, Shivajinagar, Hinjawadi, Hadapsar, Viman Nagar, and others.

Traffic congestion was seen in key areas and major squares of Hinjawadi, Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Kalyani Nagar, Ravet, Punawale, Chakan, Balewadi, Mhalunge, Katraj, Kothrud, and others. Particularly, underpasses and grade separators made the problem worse due to waterlogging, making life difficult for two-wheeler riders.

The rivers in Pune -- Mula, Mutha, Pawana, Indrayani, and others -- have swollen as water levels have risen due to the constant discharge of water from dams. All the dams around Pune, including those in the Khadakwasla Chain and Mulshi, Pawana, and Bhama Askhed dams, are almost full. A significant discharge of water into the rivers is ongoing consistently.

Electricity supply cuts have been reported from multiple areas as well. Today being a Thursday, the official maintenance day of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), it was expected to have electricity cuts. However, the rainfall has worsened the problems, and even over the last four days, disruptions in electricity supply have been reported. MSEDCL officials maintain that efforts are ongoing to restore smooth supply.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, from September 17 to 18, 2025, Pune district received ongoing moderate to heavy rainfall as part of a sustained monsoon resurgence in September. IMD officials had stated at the start of the month, "Reports show that Maharashtra, including Pune, experienced below-normal rainfall in August, but a predicted rebound in September with above-normal rainfall is expected."

