 Pune University's Degrees & Marksheets To Be Printed At Nashik’s Indian Security Press
Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided that all its degree certificates, marksheets and other academic documents will now be printed at the Indian Security Press (ISP) in Nashik. This move is an important step to make the documents more secure and tamper-proof.

The ISP is among the most trusted printing facilities in the country. It already handles printing of Indian passports, revenue stamps ranging from ₹10 to ₹50,000, election seals, liquor permits, defence ID cards and marksheets for several universities and Kendriya Vidyalayas. With SPPU coming on board, its certificates will carry the same level of credibility and security.

A committee of university officials, led by Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar and Vice Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi, recently visited the press and studied its processes. After reviewing proposals from three government presses, the committee recommended Nashik’s ISP because of its strong security features, reliability and confidentiality.

Until now, SPPU certificates carried only six security features. With ISP, this number will increase to 16. The decision has been cleared by both the Management Council and the Purchase Committee of the university.

Sagar Vaidya, a member of the Management Council, said, “For years, there had been demands that certificates of a reputed university like SPPU should be printed at the ISP. Earlier, work was given to private presses with just six security checks and at much higher rates, which raised questions about corruption. I had suggested this shift two years ago, and now the decision has been taken. It’s historic and it will save the university crores of rupees and ensure certificates are absolutely secure.”

