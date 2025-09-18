Pune University Hostel Mess Under Fire After Repeated Worm-Infested Meals (Video) |

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University is yet again embroiled in controversy as its hostel has been accused of providing substandard food facilities to students pursuing their studies on the university campus. This is the third such incident in the span of two months, where food served at the mess facility was infested with worms.

The incident occurred on September 16 at the girls’ hostel mess facility when a student, while having breakfast, saw worms crawling in the sauce she had poured on her plate. These recurrent infestations have led students to demand strict action from the university administration.

Earlier, on September 9, there were reports of worms being found in the G8 Boys’ hostel facility, and similar incidents had occurred in July. “The indifference of the university administration to the spoiled food being served to students is truly worrisome,” said Kiran, a student at the SPPU girls’ hostel. “The concerning issue is the unhygienic food being served repeatedly even after such events have been reported multiple times,” she added.

Ashutosh Paik, a student from the boys’ hostel, told FPJ, “Apart from the worm-infested food, one can clearly see cockroaches roaming on the floor of the mess.” Vaishnavi Konde, a student from the girls’ hostel, told FPJ, “The vegetables and materials used for preparing meals are of substandard quality.”

“Yesterday, when we raided the mess kitchen, we found that the vegetables were in deteriorating condition; it seemed that the floor had not been washed for a long time, and these serve as perfect places for infestations,” she added.

After the incident, SPPU girls’ hostel students organised a protest demanding hygienic food and the appointment of female officials at the mess. Rajendra Ghode, a member of the SPPU food committee, told FPJ, “The contract of the existing contractor has ended, we have issued new tenders for the same, and the contractor has been identified. Only the official notification is pending.”

“It usually happens that when the contract is ending, such incidents occur,” he added. However, Ghode did not assure that the change in contractor would ensure hygienic food at the hostel facilities. “It remains to be seen when the hostel administration takes concrete measures against the genuine demands of university students,” said Kiran.