'Dashavatar's Hype Is Real': Pune Cinema Halls Report Full Houses As Punekars Embrace The Movie

Pune: Veteran actors Dilip Prabhavalkar and Mahesh Manjrekar starrer Dashavatar, which is making headlines for gaining the nation’s cinephiles’ attention again in Marathi regional cinema. Punekars lead in embracing this masterpiece. As of Thursday, almost one week since the much-appreciated film’s release, Dashavatar's hype is seen across the district.

Pune Theatres Report Full House

Since last Friday, the movie has filled seats in almost every big cinema hall in Pune. The rush was particularly more on Saturday and Sunday due to the weekend. However, following that, due to continuous rains at the start of the week, prompting many to get remote work from offices and their children holidays from school, even the weekdays have reported crowds witnessing the huge demand for Dashavatar.

Key theatres, including INOX Megaplex in Wakad’s Phoenix Mall of the Millennium and Chinchwad’s Elpro Mall, PVR in Viman Nagar’s Phoenix Market City and SB Road’s Pavillion Mall, Cinepolis in Magarpatta’s Seasons Mall and Aundh’s Westend Mall, City Pride Kothrud, Sinhagad Road and Kharadi, E-Square in Hinjawadi’s Xion Mall and Shivajinagar, and many others are still running nine shows of Dashavatar daily on average.

Especially shows after 7 p.m. have a full rush due to offices in Pune getting over. However, prime seats of non-peak hour shows are already sold out in most shows as well. Pune, the city which always gives justice to good cinema, is reacting to Dashavatar with huge enthusiasm.

What Is Dashavatar About?

Dashavatar celebrates Marathi culture on a grand stage. Dashavatar is a traditional folk theatre form from the Konkan region which blends mythology, music, dance, and dialogue. The film shows the story of Babuli Mestry, an ageing performer of Dashavatara. His life is suddenly struck by an unexpected twist. As he struggles to endure, it is the wisdom and spirit of Dashavatara that light his path forward.

The movie features veteran actors Dilip Prabhavalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Bharat Jadhav, Vijay Kenkre, and others. Directed and written by Subodh Khanolkar, Sujay Hande is the producer. The movie's reviews are great, as popular online movie rating platform IMDb has given it an 8.5/10 score.

Dashavatar's Overall Box Office Collection

According to the X handle @marathi_cine, Dashavatar has become the highest Marathi grosser in 2025. It continues to collect ₹1 crore+ on weekdays, and the movie is all set for a huge second weekend.

Here are the collections:

Day 1 – ₹0.60 crore

Day 2 – ₹1.40 crore

Day 3 – ₹2.40 crore

Day 4 – ₹1.10 crore

Day 5 – ₹1.30 crore

Day 6 – ₹1.20 crore

India Net – ₹8 crore

WW Gross – ₹9.2 crore